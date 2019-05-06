Letters to the Editor Theodore Roosevelt had the wisdom, patience we need today

Jobs report was way underplayed

I’m sorry, but did I miss a priority? The Star-Telegram ran a story covering half of Saturday’s front page about Beto O’Rourke’s Fort Worth town hall, where he essentially said only that he wants to defeat President Donald Trump in the 2020 election but nothing about how he can improve the United States. (“O’Rourke makes his case at Fort Worth town hall”)

However, buried on Page 9A, the paper mentioned a 49-year unemployment low resulting from our current president’s policies. (“Jobs report shows unemployment is at a 49-year low”)

Shouldn’t that have been on the front page as well? Is there some bias here?

Richard Downey, Euless

Seek good to restore virtue

Kudos to Michael Ryan for his column in Sunday’s paper, “Fort Worth Day of Prayer could be start to healing and a restart to virtue, if we let it.” (4B)

In this age when too many adults look no different from children on a playground throwing sand at each other, my cynicism kicks in and I wonder whether things can be turned around. Ryan gives very good thought to our problem of bad behavior.

I was especially struck by his thoughts on virtue. I went to my copy of “Catechism of the Catholic Church” to see how it defined virtue. There were many definitions, but I think this one said it best: “the habitual and firm decision to do the good.”

We can have different ideas of a higher power, and call him by different names, but I believe that higher power imbued each of us with an understanding of what “good” means.

If we choose to do the good, then perhaps it is possible to restart virtue.

Diane C. Etzel, Fort Worth

Who’s turning down this ‘socialism’?

Richard Greene bashes Sen. Bernie Sanders’ visit to Fort Worth and goes on to criticize his “socialist” leanings. (May 5, 5B, “Bernie Sanders & Co. come to Fort Worth selling tyranny, socialism snake oil”)

He fails to mention presidents Franklin Roosevelt’s and Lyndon Johnson’s “socialist” programs that gave Americans Social Security and Medicare.

I wonder how many of our countrymen and -women do not apply for Social Security or Medicare when they are at the age to qualify for them. Very few, I assume.

Greene also wonders about President Donald Trump’s many imperfections and makes it clear he would vote for him again.

In my opinion, Trump is a liar, con man, racist and thief. If his mouth is running, he is very likely lying.

Joel Duskin, Bedford

Roosevelt’s patience needed

Owen Wister, noted author of “The Virginian” and lifelong friend of his Harvard classmate Theodore Roosevelt, wrote that the former president was “an optimist who saw things as they ought to be, wrestling with a realist who knew things as they were.”

I would suggest the person to be chosen as the Democratic nominee for the 2020 presidential election should be one who incorporates these qualities.

While the more vocal enthusiasts for an immediate movement toward impeachment of President Donald Trump feel a legitimate enthusiasm for such a quick action, the better choice would be to follow the advice of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Strength is to be gained by allowing further time for the general public to assimilate and digest the actual content of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.