Letters to the Editor Cheers for Baylor Scott & White, but jeers for a car inspection opinion

Cheers: To the professional staff of the orthopedics department of Baylor Scott & White Health — specifically Drs. Hopkins and Chappell and nurses Mallory and Steve for the outstanding care they provided my wife during her surgery. We very much appreciated your cheery attitude and attention to the many details involved during the procedure.

William Harnagel, Arlington

Cheers: To Javier Gamino at Absolute Stone & Tile Inc., who made these two seniors appreciate the awesome service received when his crew removed our old kitchen countertops and backsplash — and the same day installed new quartz countertops and a sink.

The following day, Rodrigo Castillo and crew put up the new backsplash. The new dishwasher, faucet and all the plumbing was hooked up. Within two days, we had a new, updated kitchen.

Mr. and Mrs. R.A. Broussard, North Richland Hills

Cheers: To the Super Target in Hurst for its awesome employees and awesome customer service.

Susan Steging, Fort Worth

Cheers: To Orlando at Big Joe’s Pizza & Pasta on Denton Highway in Haltom City for helping my 91-year-old father to his chair safely and showing him total respect. Thank you, Louie, Pauley, Juan and Manuel for great service and great food every time.

The Gonzales family, North Richland Hills

Jeers: To Mac Engel for not completing his April 19 column on the Cowboys’ schedule. (1B, “Predicting how 2019 will play out for Cowboys”) He stopped at Week 17. Week 18 should read: “And Jason Garrett starts his job search.”

Scott Stoddard, Keller

Cheers: To Alvin Jennings for his April 14 “Paper Pulpit: Fruit of the Spirit” advertisement just as we were celebrating the Risen Christ as Christians. (14A) It applies to us all, regardless of beliefs. Read it and heed it.

Jack O. Lewis, Haltom City

Cheers: To the Burleson Fire Department for your prompt professionalism, lifting my husband after many falls. Special thanks to Ben for stopping by after his death. Your service and kindness are greatly appreciated.

Donna Miller, Burleson

Jeers: For the April 14 Star-Telegram op-ed calling for the end of state vehicle inspections. (5B, “End unnecessary vehicle inspections”) In Texas, 14% of motorists are uninsured. Being caught without insurance in Texas can cost up to $1,000 in fines. Safety inspections are cheap and force people to have insurance (at least at the time of inspection).

Andrew H. Kilgus, Grapevine

Cheers: To Joyner Plumbing Co., who replaced our sewer line on schedule and according to the estimate. It is a pleasure doing business with a class act.

Mike Townsend, Fort Worth

Cheers: To the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. During the Great Depression, I was a young country boy. On most Saturdays I would go to Brownwood, having an enjoyable time spending my 25-cent allowance on a hamburger, triple-dip ice cream cone and a movie.

During my walk down “main” street, a boy about my age would be shouting, “For-eet Worth Star-Telegram!”

This young man sold many papers, and this has always stuck in my mind.