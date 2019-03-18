Let’s spring forward, and then spring one hour more for good

We don’t want to fall back again
We should not turn back the clocks this fall at the end of daylight saving time. Instead, we should add one more hour when we spring ahead in March 2020, for an additional two hours.
This would give us all that new energy for extra summer evening light and recreation fun.
We would get two hours of beautiful summer sunlight like other countries. Who wants it to start getting dark at 4:30 p.m. in winter? People drive to work earlier now than ever, and who wants wasted sunlight in your eyes?
Winter’s early darkness is very depressing, and extra daylight might bring new jobs to Texas.
Stephen Joseph Salerno,
Fort Worth
Democrats want illegal immigration
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are doing our country a disservice by not meeting with Border Patrol agents to listen firsthand to what is required to secure our border.
How can one negotiate for what is right without knowing the facts? Do they believe they know more than the people who deal with the situation on a daily basis?
It is important to reduce drugs and criminals coming into the United States.
Pelosi and Schumer seem to be more interested in an open border policy to bring future voters into America who will be dependent on our government than they care about the safety of U.S. citizens. Defeating President Donald Trump’s campaign promise is also paramount to them.
Let’s come together for our country, not for political and personal gain. Border security is an important issue that all Americans should be in favor of.
Jim Nadeau,
Colleyville
You can’t erase part of the past
A story March 7 regarding the legacy of Michael Jackson made a good point. (2A, “People; Music museums keeping Michael Jackson exhibits on display”)
Even with the recent documentary about the performer’s alleged sexual abuse of children, two museums will continue to display his work because he is important to the history of Motown and African-American music.
I agree 100 percent. You can’t tell the story of African-American music without mentioning the King of Pop.
So why do we have to destroy or take down Confederate statutes around this great country? You can’t tell the story of the United States without mentioning the Civil War.
Good or bad, right or wrong, they are both part of history.
Lynn Miller,
North Richland Hills
Be more critical about media
Leonard Pitts Jr.’s column about the Democratic National Committee deciding not to hold debates on Fox News was spot-on. (March 9, 15A, “Fox ‘News’ is getting what it deserves”)
I would take things one step further and point out that one of the tenets of a totalitarian or fascist government is direct control of the media. In those scenarios, the media is indirectly controlled by government regulation or sympathetic media spokespeople and executives (read Fox News). Censorship, especially in wartime, is very common.
And I would also like to mention that Fox News, like other cable channels, is not regulated by the federal government — and rightly so. The Constitution and its creators consciously avoided the trap of government entwinement in the “press.”
And, as many conservatives have failed to understand, the government guarantees only a free press, not a fair one.
Jay Miller,
Fort Worth
