Sorry, but the Bible isn’t subject to the will of the people

The bible is not democracy
With respect to the United Methodist Church’s vote to maintain its traditional stance on homosexuality, I note agreement with one person interviewed who said he had no choice but to vote that way because it was “biblical.” (Feb. 27, 5A, “United Methodist delegates reject recognizing gay marriage”)
Apparently, however, that was not the vote of the majority of the American delegates. It appears that a church following biblical precepts is in the minority in many American churches on “touchy” issues.
To which one may legitimately ask: Are churches supposed to follow God’s directives or the popular opinion of the day by legislators and country club owners?
Thomas F. Harkins Jr.,
Fort Worth
Way more than just disloyal to U.S.
Angry is how I find myself after reading John M. Crisp’s opinion on Hoda Muthana. (Feb. 27, “Taking a second look at the case of Hoda Muthana,” 13A)
His statement, “Clearly, she was disloyal,” is abominable. She was not disloyal. She was treasonous, and she incited death to all Americans, including Crisp.
He believes she should be given a break because “she was barely out of high school, long before she was prepared to make mature decisions.” Absolutely not. It is just-out-of-high-school American men and women who join our armed forces and face such evil as ISIS — and wives of ISIS members — and risk their lives to save people such as Crisp.
Crisp thinks having a gut feeling or reaction is wrong. Always trust your gut. We are nothing like ISIS, and we shouldn’t have to pander to traitors to this country who change their minds when it gets too tough for them and they realize how great the United States really is.
Alison Dolezal,
Mansfield
Always, always follow the money
The science is clear and undeniable. The earth is warming, and carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels is contributing to that warming.
I’ve wondered then why we have climate change deniers. Fossil fuel industries clearly lobby against the science, but that’s expected and totally in character.
I, suspect however, that climate change resulting in catastrophic floods, storms and fires must benefit somebody. Who benefits from these catastrophic events?
Construction companies? Real estate magnates? Insurance companies who can raise rates?
Clearly, we spend money to recover from disasters. I suspect that this money is part of the deniers’ motivation.
Someone is making money on our hardships and jeopardizing our future for short-term profit.
Don Kinard,
Arlington
Not much future for the Democrats
Part of the reason Donald Trump won the 2016 election is that the Democrats ran the one person — Hillary Clinton — whom a lot of people actually liked less. I thought that was kind of hard to do.
Now Democrats have actually found at least four people worse than Clinton. I thought that was impossible.
Sens. Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren are too extreme for Howard Schultz, a moderate liberal. So just think how middle America views them.
Free college, free insurance, third-trimester abortion, a top 70 percent marginal tax rate, taxing what you currently own, taxing after death, sanctuary cities — it’s as if they are throwing the election.
Trump in 2020. Thanks, new Democratic Party.
Randy Weeks,
Roanoke
