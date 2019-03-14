Hoda Muthana, the ISIS bride, made her own choices

Wording looks like bias to me
I learned in school that the news section of a newspaper is concerned with facts and the opinion section is reserved for opinions. However, this seems to have become passé, as illustrated by the Sunday story, “Trump claims judge declared ‘no collusion’” by Eileen Sullivan of The New York Times. (9A)
Sullivan wrote that President Donald Trump, citing the sentencing decision of Paul Manafort, “falsely declare(d) a finding of ‘no collusion’” and “twisted (Judge T.S.) Elliot’s words.”
Sullivan and the Star-Telegram editors who ran her story seem to have received a different lesson about journalism. Instead of neutrally reporting the president’s declaration alongside the pertinent portions of the court decision, she chose to layer on her own opinion (and animus?), thus blithely guiding down the path of her choosing those of us of lesser intelligence who may have had a different reading.
Sometimes old school is better.
Robert Duval,
Fort Worth
Democrats want illegal voting
In response to a Republican measure to ensure that only citizens vote in U.S. elections, House Democrats last week defeated an effort to prevent people who have broken our country’s immigration laws from voting. Rep. John Lewis, Democrat from Georgia, stated, “We are prepared to open up the political process and let all of the people come in.”
With the Democrats’ end game out in the open, it’s easy to see why they are so protective of sanctuary cities, and they appear to want to allow non-citizens to register and to vote.
And it’s also easy to see why they would like to abolish the Electoral College and go to the popular vote. That, of course would be a democracy, not the constitutional republic that we have in America.
Thank heaven for the wisdom of the Founding Fathers.
Steve Hollern,
Fort Worth
Editor’s note: Lewis’ office says his words were taken out of context, stating, “Rep. Lewis does not support and did not say that he supported voting rights for those who are not eligible to vote.”
Sanders’ views are not like Jesus’
A recent letter writer stated that Jesus sounds a lot more like Sen. Bernie Sanders than President Donald Trump. (March 10, 4B) He also stated that if Jesus paid us a visit today, he would not be too happy.
Jesus did not advocate a socialist form of government, nor did he preach taxing people to help the needy. He did say that a person should give of one’s abundance to help those in need. He meant that it should be done cheerfully and of one’s own free will. Unlike a freewill offering, taxation, regardless of its purpose, is of no benefit to a person’s soul.
The letter writer is probably right about Jesus being unhappy with the state of society. I’m pretty sure he isn’t real pleased with recent legislation, which Sanders favored, allowing for full-term abortions or allowing botched abortion survivors to be left to die.
Mark Stewart,
Crowley
When is a youth too young to decide?
John M. Crisp’s Feb. 27 column is indicative of the left-wing mentality exhibited by today’s mainstream media. (“Taking a second look at the case of Hoda Muthana,” 13A)
A major inconsistency I see is when he said, “Clearly, she was disloyal, but she started down the (Islamic State) rat hole when she was barely out of high school, long before she was prepared to make mature decisions.”
Is this the same left-wing mentality that wants to give 16-year-olds the right to vote? Surely, if our youth are not prepared to make mature decisions “barely out of high school,” they are not beforehand.
This woman is worse than Jane Fonda. I wonder how Crisp would he feel if his son or daughter were killed by one of her husbands.
Crisp should try thinking with his brain instead of his heart.
Rick Downey,
Euless
