Eye surgery shouldn’t get a break from medical board oversight

Pediatrician Gary W. Floyd’s Feb. 28 commentary, “Why can’t the Texas Legislature see this danger,” is absolutely correct. (9A) State Rep. Craig Goldman of southwest Tarrant County has filed HB 1798 to allow a massive expansion of medical practices in the state, including relegating the oversight of eye surgery to the Texas Optometry Board, for reasons that escape me.
These types of procedures are clearly the practice of medicine. They have been subject to the oversight of the Texas Medical Board, and they should remain there.
This bill, with its changes to the chain of responsibility, is simply nonsensical and unnecessary. An essential part of life itself, vision is our most valuable sense. People trust the system to protect them through licensure and disciplinary actions, as well as with training and experience.
Over the years, I have worked with many excellent optometrists working well within their skill sets and training, as I have done myself. This bill is clearly not necessary and potentially dangerous for the residents of our state.
Lee S. Anderson,
President, Texas Medical Board, 2000-2005,
Fort Worth
Republicans clearly more Christ-like
A March 10 letter to the editor claimed the teachings of Jesus make him sound more like Sen. Bernie Sanders than President Donald Trump. (4B) All my readings about Jesus show he talked a great deal about working — a subject that Sanders has rarely spoken about in his career. All I hear from Sanders is, “I will give you something for nothing if you elect me.”
Conservative Christian politicians have cut programs that promote waste that hurts the rich and poor alike. Global warming may be this letter writer’s religion, but it’s not mine. Our country is cutting harmful emissions. Other countries would do well to follow our lead.
There is no hate or vitriol directed at immigrants and refugees. All that is asked of them in coming to this country is to play by the rules. Come, but come legally.
I wonder what Jesus would say of a party that endorses throwing a child into a corner to die.
Charles Cunningham,
Granbury
Shoot down this STAAR player
Hooray for state Rep. Matt Krause and Keller Independent School District Superintendent Rick Westfall for taking a stand against the amount of State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR, testing in schools. (Feb. 28, 1A, “Bill aims to reduce reliance on standardized testing”)
I’m a retired teacher, and I am concerned about the impact this standardized testing has on our students. Students below sixth grade shouldn’t be subjected to this type of testing. STAAR tests contribute to the teacher racing through concepts using worksheets with little time for creativity that would develop a motivated student rather than a bored, pressured one.
Also, this testing does not come free, so it takes money away from increasing teacher salaries and supplying classrooms with teaching tools and technology to motivate students.
Additionally, the tests are poorly written, many times graded incorrectly and in some cases beyond the conceptual development of the child. I urge parents to speak out about this testing.
Shirley Broom,
Fort Worth
The boogeyman of socialism fears
Lee Enochs goofed in his March 3 column, “Venezuela shows US dangers of socialism.” (5A) Venezuela’s system is not socialism. As the libertarian Cato Institute has noted, it is more akin to full-blown communism.
May I suggest you learn the difference and quit misleading your readers?
Helen L. Martin
Bedford
