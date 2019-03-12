Is Leonard Pitts Jr. right on or all wet about Fox News?

Aim for better than basic subsistence
The problem with our system of government benefits is that it gives single mothers only enough money to live in poverty. The roots of today’s system were put in place in the 1960s, when Congress rationalized the levels of aid with a “that’s all we can afford” philosophy.
With our nation’s resources, there is no reason single moms who receive assistance shouldn’t have middle-class lifestyles, live in nice neighborhoods and see their children attend winning schools.
We, the voters, need to demand better for them.
Joseph King,
North Richland Hills
Too much to ask for truth in title?
Wait a minute: Who came up with the title for the proposed federal budget? “A Budget for a Better America: Promises Kept. Taxpayers First.” (March 12, 6A, “Trump proposes record spending in new budget”)
Are we really supposed to believe that $8.6 billion for a border wall could lead to a “Better America”?
“Promises Kept”: Who promised a border wall anyway? And is it out of the goodness of the president’s heart? Or is it designed to stoke fear and confusion among his benighted base?
“Taxpayers First”: Are American taxpayers going to be at the head of the line to underwrite the wall (or is it now a “fence,” or perhaps a “barrier”)? What happened to our Mexican neighbors paying for it?
Could it be time to rewrite the title of President Donald Trump’s proposed federal budget as well as rework the proposals it contains?
Anne M. Sanders,
Fort Worth
Don’t add to the clock confusion
I lived and operated a business for many years in a state that did not make the switch to daylight saving time.
Our business involved customers from all over the United States. Not making the change was a real problem for out-of-state customers, because they were never sure of the actual time at our business. Similarly, we were frequently confused about the time at their locations.
The situation was not only confusing, but it created many actual problems as well.
I certainly would not be in favor of eliminating daylight saving time. (March 10, 6B, “Suppose we spring forward, and never fall back?”)
T.R. Maines,
North Richland Hills
Pitts has it right about Fox
Thank you, Star-Telegram, for printing balanced political views, and especially for Leonard Pitts’ March 9 column, “Fox ‘News’ getting what it deserves.” (15A)
What is sad is that millions still watch Fox News believing it is journalistic news, when it is a propaganda machine. If these viewers looked deeper at other news stations, they would see in plain sight: The GOP, President Donald Trump and Fox have a biased, codependent relationship. If they looked wider, they would see how limited Fox’s facts really are.
I wonder whether Fox viewers want to know the truth about Trump — or if they really care?
Helen Dement,
Keller
Pitts is all wrong about Fox
How you can have published the March 9 commentary by Leonard Pitts without a counterbalance is beyond me. To call MSNBC a legitimate news organization and Fox News propaganda, and think most people will not know what a lie that is, is laughable.
And that’s not even dealing with the Star-Telegram’s ridiculously one-sided editorial cartoons.
Alan Dodd,
Fort Worth
