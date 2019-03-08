Cheers to TCU’s football program, and jeers to the Star-Telegram

Cheers: To Dr. Matthew Fiesta, a neurosurgeon on the graveyard shift, and the emergency room nurses who saved my life after I suffered a major stroke. Thanks to them, I walked out of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth with no physical or mental disabilities to rejoin the fiesta of life.
Jim Pitts,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Ciarra Brumfield. She is a joy to teach. She listens to instructions, then gets to work. If she doesn’t finish, she takes it home to complete. Her work is excellent every time. Her benchmark was the highest of all my students, showing her dedication.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
Stuart Sumner,
Leonard Middle School,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Texas Christian University football coach Gary Patterson, his staff and players. Your program flat-out outcoached and outplayed Baylor, Oklahoma State and Cal when your backs were against the wall. What a great way to finish this season. Cheers also to TCU soccer coach Eric Bell for his women’s program’s success, going to the second round of the NCAA tournament — a first for TCU soccer. Thank you for all you do for TCU.
Richard Sybesma,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the honest person who found and turned in my purse last Saturday at Dillard’s in North East Mall in Hurst. My purse slipped off my arm as I was getting into my car. May a thousand blessings go to you. Thanks also to Hurst police officer Brianne Tebay for doing the follow-up.
Johnnie Braddock,
North Richland Hills
Cheers: To the Haltom High School Student Council for conducting the candidate forum for the upcoming local election of mayor and city council. The students did a fantastic job, similar to the League of Women Voters’ usual candidate forum. Let’s have more.
Jack O. Lewis,
Haltom City
Jeers: To the Star-Telegram for its lack of reporting on the Caitlin Keen attack. (March 6, 7A, “Cowtown 10K winner, Olympic hopeful on training run bitten by dog”) At the Hulen Street Bridge, a pit bull grabbed and bit her several times on her arm and the right side of her body. She has qualified for the marathon in the 2020 Olympic Trials. Pit bulls are extremely dangerous and should be banned.
Carl Otto,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Patty, who works in the pharmacy at Tom Thumb on Camp Bowie Boulevard. She is always smiling and cheerful and greets every customer by name.
Jenny Anderson,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To our recently retired paper carriers, Dewain and Nancy Yarborough. They will be sorely missed. They were always on time, threw the papers in the same place every time and became an important part of our daily life. Thanks for a great job.
Terry Mahan,
Granbury
Cheers: And thanks to the man who gave me $100 while we were in line at the bank inside the Kroger store at North Beach Street and Western Center Boulevard.
I will give that $100, and several more hundreds, to Operation Smile. You are a generous man.
Ross H. Longeway,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To President Donald Trump for increasing the number of jobs for minorities. And jeers to health care workers who gather and start speaking another language to each other while laughing. Patients don’t know if they are laughing at them or the physician. It’s quite disturbing. We speak English in this country.
Pamela Garrett,
Arlington
Cheers: To Bacon’s Bistro and Café in Hurst. Not only do the friendly staff and manager serve great breakfast food all day, but they have always been accommodating to us senior softball players in reserving their meeting room through many seasons. Thanks.
Dan Duncan,
Grapevine
Cheers: To Lisa, who works with kitchen cabinets at the Lowe’s in Burleson. When I called about cabinets from another department, she was more than willing to help me. She looked them up, made sure they were in stock, sent that information to Marsha, who took my details — sale done. Thank you, ladies, for your helpfulness.
Bonnie Wilson,
Fort Worth
Cheers: And thanks to the Fort Worth firefighters from Station 31 for coming to my house and picking me off the floor when I could not get up.
Gary Whitwell,
Fort Worth
Jeers: To the Star-Telegram for not listing the American Rodeo in Arlington in the sports section’s “On The Air” column March 2. This area is known as “Cowtown” and “Where the West Begins.”
Jon Jones,
Arlington
Cheers: And farewell to WFAA anchor John McCaa. The news won’t be the same without you and your “Uncut” segments, which were always spot on. Whatever you plan to do now, you will be a huge success. Godspeed, John.
Randy Burke,
North Richland Hills
Comments