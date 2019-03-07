Texting while driving has to stop for all Texans’ safety

Why don’t you just stay there?
So, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was invited to a women’s leadership conference at the Young Women’s Leadership Academy in Fort Worth. (March 5, 6A, “Democrats see changes in Texas’ partisan landscape”)
How come a Republican wasn’t present to present the other side? I think both points of view should have been presented
In her speech when taking office, Pelosi promised to reach across the aisle, increase transparency and so on. I didn’t really believe her. She giggled like a little girl being honored at a special party.
To people moving into Texas to save on taxes, the lower costs for housing and other economic advantagess: If that’s why you left someplace else, then why do you want to change Texas to be like what you left behind by putting more Democrats in power?
Nancy Williams,
Fort Worth
Editor’s note: The program at the Young Women’s Leadership Academy in Fort Worth was not political in nature. It has also hosted Republican leaders such as Rep. Kay Granger and Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price.
How Trump can thwart Mueller
It occurs to me that President Donald Trump (or more likely his minions) has stumbled onto the solution to avoid answering to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation: It takes longer to investigate his individual wrongdoings than it does to commit them.
By the time Mueller finishes investigating everything Trump has done and continues doing, Trump will have finished his term.
S.R. DeWees,
Alvarado
‘Socialism’ is an inaccurate label
The author of a Tuesday letter to the editor asked that we all give more thought to the party we vote for. (9A) I believe we should not vote for a party, but instead for candidates who share our viewpoints.
Most Democrats are in the middle of the political spectrum and are not socialist.
Deficits are often higher under Republican administrations, because Republicans spend money on things they believe to be important, such as defense, and then they cut taxes.
According to the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, the United States spends more on defense than China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, France, the United Kingdom, India and Germany combined.
Why is this acceptable while spending money on health care and education is not?
All of us are more nuanced than the catchphrases such as “open borders,” “handouts” and “socialist.” These don’t describe my views or those of any other Democrat I personally know.
Stephen Adams,
Fort Worth
No text is that important to send
Congratulations to state Sen. Judith Zaffirini for introducing Senate Bill 43, which would require drivers to use their mobile phones hands-free for talking and for any other reason. (Feb. 24, 1A, “Are you ready for a hands-free cellphone law?”)
It’s not only texting while driving that’s dangerous. Eating, drinking, applying makeup and reading are major distractions, too.
Current technology allows us to send texts — if we really can’t wait until we’re stopped — using voice commands. There is no need for typing to send a message.
Current law allows Texas drivers to use mobile phones to talk, play music and so on, although a ban against texting while driving went into effect in 2017. But to issue a ticket for texting while driving, a police officer has to observe the violation.
Texting while driving is a cognitive interruption. Our safety is at stake, and this bill would save lives.
Sixteen states have laws preventing drivers from using handheld mobiles when behind the wheel. Let’s join the national trend and pass SB 43 to prevent accidents and loss of lives.
Delores Cantrell,
Fort Worth
