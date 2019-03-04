Michael Cohen: yes, a liar — but what’s the bigger picture?

Socialism is the wrong choice
It’s time to put more thought into the party you vote for in the next election.
In the 1960s and ’70s, the Democratic Party was a mixture of liberalism and conservatism. Democrats cared about our country. In recent years, they have moved to a socialistic agenda.
Socialism is destructive and dangerous: socialized medicine, free college, bigger government, open borders, more handouts. Nothing’s free. So who pays? Not the officials who offer all this.
Sounds great, but no dice. We taxpayers would pay dearly.
Can you afford this, especially you in the middle class? Do you want your paychecks to shrink even more? Do you want the middle class to become extinct, as it has in other countries?
As has been said, socialism is great until you run out of other people’s money.
Susan Pippi,
Bedford
No teaching other languages early
All our legal documents are written in English: the Constitution, Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights and so on. For hundreds of years, English has been our language of choice. Today there are people who want to change our values.
In my humble opinion, our language and American history should be the only ones taught to our kids from first grade through ninth grade. In high school, they should be given a choice of foreign languages. At least they would have a chance to read (and hopefully absorb), write and understand the American way of life and our values.
Al McCluney,
Hurst
Don’t forget about forgiveness
I am truly amazed at the anger coming from Christians about the actions of adults in high-profile positions. Have they forgotten the words of Christ: “Let him without sin cast the first stone”?
We all did stupid stunts in our youth, things we are ashamed of. But as we matured, most of us put away foolish things (another Bible teaching) and became upstanding community leaders in the home, school, business or public service.
Our brains do not fully mature until around 25 years of age. Should our unthinking behavior in our youth paint us as immoral or racist for the rest of our lives?
I say look for the good in people, what they have accomplished since maturing, what they contribute to the betterment of their community. But most of all, remember: Those without sin can cast stones. None of us fits that requirement.
Cecelia Gilbreath,
Fort Worth
What wasn’t said speaks volumes
I can’t believe congressional Republicans wasted their time — and the Democrats’ time — in public hearings last week going over and over the crimes of President Donald Trump’s longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen. He has been found guilty and sentenced.
If the Republicans wanted to defend their president, why didn’t they ask questions concerning him? They seem scared they might have to admit to many things they already know, but instead they just keep defending the president.
Bonnie Hromcik,
Benbrook
The wrong part of the Cohen story
On Feb. 28, the Star-Telegram put a front-page picture and quote of Michael Cohen saying about President Donald Trump, “He is a racist. He is a con man. And he is a cheat.”
Why? It should have told the truth and read, “Michael Cohen, fraudster, cheat, felon and a future federal inmate testified before Congress.” But no, this paper uses every opportunity to degrade our duly elected president. Where is the balance of opinion?
Jim Hargrove,
Fort Worth
