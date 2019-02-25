It’s clear Democrats are all about the freebie handouts

You can’t tolerate intolerance
I read Kathleen Parker’s Feb. 20 column, “The Three Amigas in Congress,” with disdain, as the writer attempts to mask the anti-Semitism of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan as Republican overreaction coupled with Democratic underreaction.
Omar and Tlaib have long histories of overt anti-Semitic statements. They are all supporters of the Boycott, Divest and Sanction movement against Israel, and Ocasio-Cortez’s stance at that movement and Israel has been complicated and sometimes contradictory. Anti-Zionism is the new face of anti-Semitism.
Half-baked apologies when called to the carpet are disingenuous. Contrition when caught isn’t the same as true remorse and a resultant promise not to engage again in the behavior.
Although all three women may have positive qualities, they can’t hide or excuse prejudicial behavior. Remember Rep. Steve King?
Parker states, “A diverse country requires that all voices and perspectives be heard.” I agree with her except when it comes to the voices and perspectives of racism, hate and prejudice.
Stuart Snow,
Grapevine
Democrats want to win by any means
The Democrats’ strategy on the southern border has been abundantly clear for a very long time. Get as many immigrants as possible across the border — legally or not, it doesn’t matter, for they will all be “good Democrats” and vote the party line. They will vote for never-ending handouts and entitlements, and no country can survive that.
Whatever happened to the JFK Democrat: “Ask not what your country can do for you”?
Now, several presidential candidates are openly advocating socialism. Please tell me they are kidding. Are they watching Venezuela?
Dale E. Peterson,
Keller
Make it simple and make it popular
Our election rules should abandon the Electoral College system and switch to the national popular vote as a system for counting any and all national candidates and issues.
Margaret Burns Mollick,
Fort Worth
Numbers don’t add up for everyone
The author of a Feb. 19 letter to the editor gave a lengthy example of why he thinks “federal socialist programs” are less useful than private investment, which he illustrates with a hypothetical American investing $620 a month for life. (9A)
Let’s examine a typical middle-class citizen: a baby boomer who went to college and had a career spanning several decades. Then life happened. Or a Rust Belter who lost a great job. His medical bills overwhelmed his family finances. Or owners of a family farm destroyed by drought. Or a nice lady who married a con man who stole every penny. A homeowner who suffered a flood or fire that insurance didn’t cover.
That hypothetical $2.5 million nest egg the letter writer came up with would never happen for these people.
The safety net is needed to protect you from these events, and to protect you from corporations such as Enron, illicit banking schemes, credit default swaps, another GOP recession or a huge tax cut for the rich at the expense of the rest of us.
So a shoutout to Social Security and Medicare. Bravo. I love you very, very much.
Pat Gentry,
Arlington
