Traveling by air today — it’s really for the birds

There are bigger fish to fry
With our politicians all trying to improve their lots in life, who is running the government? Elected officials need to take care of the business and not worry about impeaching the elected president.
Larry Jones,
Cleburne
Put it on your bedside table
Required reading for anyone wanting to understand what’s going on in the White House: George Orwell’s “1984.”
It’s a scary time, y’all.
Mary Maayeh,
Arlington
We got ourselves into this mess
I took issue with the Feb. 16 story discussing the concerns of the GOP about the next election cycle. (1A, “Worried Texas GOP calls for more national help in 2020 campaign cycle”) It said the Republican strategy would be to “talk about how the left is out of the mainstream, and they want to socialize the country.”
If the left is out of the mainstream, why is the GOP scrambling to recoup its losses? People see that the mainstream does not want or need xenophobic, homophobic, racist, bigoted, narcissistic, misogynistic, hypocritical, lying bullies such as the one the party is now led by and which it seems to be recruiting at many levels of government.
I’ll grant that Democrats are only marginally better, at least today. The simpering sycophants we have elected from both parties are not capable of standing up and doing the right thing.
We have only ourselves to blame for the lack of quality candidates running for Congress and other elective offices.
Danny Dwight,
Granbury
Head in the sand on climate
Let the fear-mongering, lies and exaggerations begin. In case you have not noticed, the Earth is changing. Cold places are becoming warmer. Dry places are getting wetter. And severe weather happens daily all over the world.
So what is the official U.S. government plan to deal with all the changes? Zip. Zero. Conservatives have no plan because they like the status quo. Tax cuts seem to be the solution for all problems. Good luck with that.
There is no imminent law coming from the Green New Deal, just some ideas based on research and put on paper. Read the proposal for yourself.
Ignore the political drama queens and naysayers. It will be many years before anything in the Green New Deal becomes reality, if ever.
And enjoy that arctic cruise while you still can, because in 50 years it will just be blue water up there.
Fred Gregory,
Arlington
Someone always has to pay
When I started drawing Social Security, the Medicare deduction was $90 a month. Now it’s $500 a month. So for everybody who thinks our Medicare is “free,” it’s not. With that amount being taken out of my check, and were I not married but instead living on my own, I would be hard pressed to pay for rent, food and other necessities. I would be more or less out on the streets, like a lot of people.
So, people, think about it. As the old sayings go: Life is not fair. All things are not equal. And nothing in life is free. Someone has to pay, and that is you and I.
Don’t let the politicians suck you into believing they can give you all this free stuff, because they can’t.
Nancy Williams,
Fort Worth
The rails are looking better to me
After Feb. 13’s drama and numerous flight cancellations at Love Field, I was stupidly confident my journey to Florida the next day would proceed as scheduled. Silly me.
The fully-booked Southwest Airlines flight, with hundreds of passengers in their seats, was summarily canceled with no explanation. In my case, no apology or small compensation was tendered.
Such is the state of modern air transportation in America.
I venture forth now to reacquaint myself with, as some believe, our green new future: rail travel.
Dennis J. La Jambe,
Fort Worth
