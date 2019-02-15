Cheers for making the Fort Worth Boat Expo ‘Shari Strong’

Cheers: To Misty McBroom, who truly is the most outstanding paper carrier I have ever had. There are no problems at all. Thank you for a job well done.
Lois Hardin,
Aledo
Cheers: To Amon Carter Museum of American Art for inviting the Tarrant County College Senior Education Program to a wonderful docent-led tour. Thank you, Katherine: You made the art and artists come alive. Half of our group was able to enjoy Ms. Alcocer’s tour also. And, finally, a thank-you to Stephen Ehrlich for enriching our lives.
Kathleen Melton,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To John and his lovely wife, who on the afternoon before Christmas at Chili’s Grill & Bar in Arlington paid for lunch for my wife and me. They edited the bill “Merry Holy Spirit Christmas.” You helped make Christmas special. We will pass it on as a tribute to your thoughtfulness.
William Thomits,
Arlington
Cheers: And a big thank-you to a young man who bought lunch for my wife and me Feb. 8 at Chili’s Grill & Bar in Roanoke. I knew nothing about it until a server told me after the young man had already left the restaurant. We will pay that forward next time we get a chance.
Richard W. Mullins,
Denton
Cheers: To Phil Dill Boats of Lewisville for the surprising and incredibly loving support of one of its employees. When Shari was diagnosed with brain cancer, Phil Dill Boats went way beyond expectations, making “Shari Strong” bracelets and wearing them at the Fort Worth Boat Expo.
Jodie Utter,
North Richland Hills
Cheers: To all first responders. Whether these men and women are firefighters, police officers, EMTs or serving in another capacity, they come to our aid with little reward or recognition for their good works. Even when you are in the wrong, they are working for your protection.
Edward Lindsay,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Hillwood, a Perot Company, the Fort Worth Stock Show Syndicate and other buying groups and supporters of the Junior Sale of Champions at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. We achieved a record sale total of $3,960,354. The minimum price through the sale was $7.50 per pound. Outstanding.
Doug Cassidy,
Colleyville
Cheers: To Tarrant Roofing of Bedford, which made a first-class, one-day job of our roof replacement. Joseph Vargas was prompt and professional, and he finished the job on time and on budget. Need a roof? Call Joseph.
David and Pat McBee,
Hurst
Jeers: To theaters that show movies only in 3D at an extra charge. I wanted to see “They Shall Not Grow Old,” the new documentary about World War I. Only 3D only was available.
Richard Livingston,
Burleson
