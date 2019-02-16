Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is a real solution

Easier place to start on climate
Eugene Robinson’s Feb. 10 column, “Time to think big on climate change,” is an excellent summary of recent reports confirming that climate change is “the biggest, most important story of our time.” (5B)
I agree that the scale of the problem calls for big and bold solutions. The Green New Deal, recently introduced in Congress, is definitely big and bold. However, I suspect many readers would agree that some of its propositions, such as to “upgrade all existing buildings” in the United States, may be unfeasible to achieve soon.
However, a first step that could provide a significant reduction in carbon emissions while not radically disrupting the economy is the recently introduced bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. It would charge producers of carbon emissions and distribute the money collected back to the American people in the form of carbon dividends. This would encourage efficiency and innovation.
I encourage readers to urge their members of Congress to support it. This would be a big first step.
Daniel DeWilde,
Fort Worth
Rethink our whole taxing structure
Last Sunday’s columns by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and former Arlington Mayor Richard Greene highlighted government spending in Texas. (5B, “Raise teacher pay to cut turnover and help recruit best and brightest,” “Texas lawmakers on way to denying funds for your roads, public safety”)
If we squeeze the balloon on one end, the other end benefits. Are we to always have the choice between education on the one hand and infrastructure on the other?
The real issue is the taxation methodology. Sales taxes and property taxes are the vast bulk of revenue generators. Both tend to be regressive. Higher sales taxes punish people with lower incomes, and property taxes affect people more in the lower- and middle-income brackets.
The net effect: The more affluent among us (including many politicians) are not only unaffected, but they are also the ones making the rules.
As long as Texas is bound to property and sales taxes, the issue will not be resolved. It’s time for out-of-the-box thinking about 21st century government responsibility for a growing and vibrant state. Texas deserves and demands it.
Rick Weintraub,
Mansfield
How to make term limits happen
A Feb. 8 letter writer was correct about power and money driving politicians, and that term limits are the only solution. (9A)
I’ve talked with many people about our problems in Washington, D.C. They, too, agree that term limits are the answer. But very few are aware that imposing term limits on members of Congress would require amending the Constitution.
Article V provides only two ways to propose constitutional amendments: by two-thirds of both chambers of Congress or by two-thirds of the states. Read the previous sentence again with emphasis on “only.”
This is what the Convention of States Project (not a constitutional convention) is all about: proposing amendments to the Constitution, each of which must be ratified by three-quarters of the states before becoming part of the Constitution.
Want “we the people” to control government again? Support the COS Project.
Glen Terrell,
Arlington
The time has come, citizens
Now seems like a good time for all Americans to go on Google and search for Barbara Jordan’s July 25, 1974, Statement on the Articles of Impeachment for Richard Nixon.
Kelly White,
Watauga
