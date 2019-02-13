The never-ending push to increase tax rates for schools

No unlimited funds for schools
Property taxes are based on the fair market value determined by the Tarrant County Tax Appraisal District and the rates set by tax entities — cities, counties and schools. The values set by the district have increased significantly in the last few years.
It sneakily doubled land values, so rates have also increased. Some people will lose their homes because of high property taxes, or they will have to cut back even more on basic necessities and medicine.
Any shift to an additional sales tax, as some have considered, would put even more burden on those people and poor people in general.
School taxes make up more than 50 percent of our total property taxes, but our school districts continue to want — and get — more.
Reducing the cap on tax increases would help, but maybe it’s time for the taxing entities, especially the schools, to tighten their belts on expenditures just like we taxpayers do.
Stephen Rigdon,
Bedford
Democrats want to cheat to win
Perhaps the Star-Telegram could enlighten us regarding the acceptable number of illegal votes the American public should tolerate to avoid being subjected to the socialist Democrats’ oh-so-familiar charges of “voter suppression” or “racism.”
Have we reached a level of rationale where a little intellectual bankruptcy — in service to one’s agenda — is acceptable?
I didn’t fight for my America to accept this ignorance.
James L. Costin,
Keller
The government can’t grant it all
Figures show that 45.6 million Americans receive food stamps and more than 75 million receive Medicaid, which covers two-thirds of patients in nursing homes. There are scores of other federal programs.
Sen. Kamala Harris promises to trash private health insurance, replacing it with Medicare for all. How can all these federal programs be paid for?
A philosopher is alleged to have said upon the signing of the Constitution that democracies never last, for those who receive umbrage (benefits) from the government will elect those who grant umbrage and that nation will eventually be bankrupt.
One old saying goes, “Politics is the gentle art of getting votes from the poor and campaign funds from the rich, by promising to protect each from the other.”
Winston Churchill said, “Socialism is the philosophy of failure,” and, “The inherent virtue of socialism is the equal sharing of miseries.”
Folks, where are we going? Do you like it?
Bruce K. Jacobson,
Fort Worth
Talk about generalizations
The Feb.1 letter “Young people don’t know how to work,” was ignorant and rude. (11A)
I’m a millennial. Many of my friends are, too. We work our rear ends off.
Why? Not to pay for video games but to take care of our kids and bills, which include often onerous student loans and insurance premiums.
Yes, there are entitled members of my generation. But there are good, hard-working people, too.
The writer of this letter clearly doesn’t want his generation to be painted with a broad brush. Perhaps he should follow his own advice about mine.
Brian Wooddell,
Fort Worth
What’s at stake in the next election
Howard Schultz should not run as an independent for president. He should take his chance and see how his centrism fares in the Democratic Party. It is so important for the country that President Donald Trump doesn’t win the 2020 election. I don’t want him to split the Democratic-leaning vote.
Lorraine Levine,
Arlington
