Cheers to Julian Edelman, who has done well in New England

Cheers: To New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman. He totally deserved the Most Valuable Player award from the Super Bowl. Not only can he do anything, but Edelman demonstrates all his talents in a humble way. He has more moves than a Roman candle. Wow, I hope he has a good agent.
Hank Hoaldridge,
Burleson
Cheers: To the kindhearted person who found and returned my coin purse and its contents intact. I lost it Feb. 4 at Walmart on Oakmont Boulevard, and you brought it to my house the next day. You even returned the Whataburger gift card that was inside. You’ve restored my faith in humankind. Thank you.
Maxine Harrod,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Pulido’s Custom Jewelers and its new location on Camp Bowie Boulevard. This family-owned business gives you the small-town feel with its personable friendliness and customer service, from its craftsmanship in making custom jewelry to a repair. Thanks, Eliseo and Luke.
Joyce Roberts,
Lakeside
Cheers: And thanks to Dr. Rhonda Daniels and staff at Animal Doctors of North Texas for taking such wonderful care of our Gidget through her long life. She had such a peaceful transition to the other side. Thanks also to Smoke Rise Farm Pet Cemetery in Azle for flowers when we bury her in our garden.
Bonnie Hromcik,
Benbrook
Cheers: To our benefactor at the Rise & Shine restaurant for buying our breakfast. We really needed a lift since we have recently lost two of our group.
Mary Lewis,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the gentleman who paid for lunch for four elderly ladies recently at Ginger Brown’s Old Tyme Restaurant & Bakery on Jacksboro Highway in Lake Worth, just because he overheard someone mention it was a birthday celebration.
Lanelle Libby,
Benbrook
Cheers: To our niece, Sarah Geltmeier, for being the top cashier for the second year running at her Kroger store to inspire customers to purchase bags of food for the needy. Attagirl.
Wes and Cheryl Charles,
Watauga
Cheers: To Hughes Middle School in Burleson for crocheting lap blankets for veterans at VA North Texas Health Care System in Dallas. It would be nice if more kids would offer things for the veterans so they won’t be forgotten and so they know they are loved by children who are learning to give back for their freedom.
Melba Harrah,
Mineral Wells
Cheers: To the young couple who helped two mature ladies end 2018 with smiles. On Dec. 31 at Babe’s Chicken in North Richland Hills, we were at a big table with this couple. When it came time for the bill, we were told it had been paid. Thank you. We will follow your example.
Janis J. Kelly
and Patricia J. Young,
North Richland Hills
Cheers: To Toby’s Towing in Alvarado. A special thanks to Donnie, who takes such good care of his customers. This area needs more mechanics like him and his crew.
Thomas Gordon,
Burleson
Cheers: To the very nice gentleman from across the street who puts my newspaper by my front door in the morning.
Linda Barker,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the Star-Telegram for the colorful and detailed weather map. It’s great for senior citizens. Thank you.
Rosemary Ward,
Grand Prairie
Jeers: To cowardly thieves who steal political candidate yard signs. My Air Force retiree husband served, our family sacrificed and innumerable American heroes died to ensure freedom of expression and choice. No responsible citizens or true patriots would remove signs supporting candidates they oppose.
Barb Ann Pimentel,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Max Williams of Keller. He offered to jump-start my car at the RaceTrac on Keller Parkway when he noticed it wouldn’t start after we’d both filled up. This young man was on his way home from work and took the time to help. His momma raised a good young man.
Davina Nichols,
Keller
Cheers: To the crews of the Tarrant Regional Water District for quickly cleaning up the litter that washes downstream to our area of the levee near Sam Calloway Road and Texas 183. There is a buildup at the crossover after each storm, and they are always there cleaning it up within a few days.
Bill and Kate Melton,
Fort Worth
