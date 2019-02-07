Airbnb has plenty of money. Let them compete like other businesses

No more opinions from the left
The Feb. 5 Opinion page contains an excellent letter pointing out the harm caused by publishing columns by Leonard Pitts Jr. and others with Trump derangement syndrome. Kudos. But on the same page we see a column by John M. Crisp preaching the gospel of raising taxes on the rich, ignoring the fact that the rich have choices, too — like leaving. And if we succeed in taking all their money, there won’t be any rich folks. Then what?
All of these socialist notions have been tried in the past and just made things worse. We can learn from history. We don’t have to try every stupid thing ourselves.
If we allow the leftists to eliminate the concept that hard work and taking risks brings well-earned reward, then this country will deserve what inevitably would happen to it. Google “Venezuela.”
Michael Korenman,
Fort Worth
Long-term problems if we don’t act
Richard Greene summarized the controversy over STRs, or short-term rentals, in residential areas very well. (Feb. 3, 5B, “Short-term rentals force cities to weigh rights of owners, neighbors”) However, it is of some concern that the ability of cities to set and enforce zoning laws is being questioned.
How is the short-term rental of a home different from operating a commercial business in a residential area? Businesses such as an auto repair garage, hotel or barber shop are not allowed in residential zones. The whole concept of zoning laws comes into question if cities are restricted from regulating STRs.
Bans of STRs such as Grapevine’s are being taken to court because the STR industry has become very profitable and can afford the litigation. Its players can also afford to lobby the state Legislature.
I hope reason will prevail and cities will not be restricted from regulating STRs.
Charles Foreman,
Arlington
Getting them out is the only way
President Donald Trump never had a chance because of hate. Politicians hated him before he ran for president, while he campaigned for president and after he won the presidency. Career politicians thought, “How dare this non-politician think he can just come in here and govern this country we built?”
And they are dead set on keeping him to as little success as possible, simply because they hate him. Career politicians think, “He’s not one of us.”
Power and money drive politicians. Just look at the net worths of politicians entering and then leaving the House or Senate. It’s not just the liberal left, but also the RINO right — pompous, arrogant, egotistical politicians, all of them. Both sides are America’s crippling disease, and term limits are the only cure.
Mark Gattis,
Springtown
Is someone set to be one and done?
How ironic that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who failed to fulfill his vow to limit President Barack Obama to one term, may be more successful in limiting President Donald Trump.
Don Ponder,
Fort Worth
Will we want to ‘get over it’ tomorrow?
A Tuesday letter writer urges commentators to “get over it” because 63 million Americans voted for Donald Trump as president and constant “negative rhetoric” is divisive? (9A) He suggested the thriving economy was reason enough to oblige.
Well, Hillary Clinton got 66 million votes. Since President Barack Obama’s midterm in March 2010, the economy has seen a record 107 consecutive months of job growth — more than eight years. Trump contributed to two of those years by nurturing Obama’s recovery program, which was necessitated by Republicans’ devastating economic collapse of 2008.
“Get over it?” No. Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigations have garnered indictments or guilty pleas from at least 34 people and three companies so far. Justice will be served.
Robert Moore,
Fort Worth
