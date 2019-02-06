At State of the Union, Democrats followed Pelosi’s poor example

No reason to tax the rich any more
The headline to John M. Crisp’s Tuesday column asked, “Why not tax the rich more?” (9A) First, even the question admits that Crisp and those he cites hardly understand equitable economics and its sordid history of taxing the rich.
The column also blatantly ignores the immorality and inequity of any government taking more goods from a minority and spreading it out to a majority in a socialist scheme that must convince enough politicians that everyone has the same abilities, drives and personal sanctities.
Our constitutional rights were crafted so no majority could violate the rights of a minority. The rich must follow the same laws and rules as everyone else, so they should not be assessed at a higher and escalating tax rate just because of their success as demonstrated by their greater earnings.
Richard M. Holbrook,
Weatherford
Democrats follow, follow, follow
There they were all in their white outfits with the queen, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, sitting on her throne giving little hand gestures and smirks during the president’s State of the Union address Tuesday. They looked like a bunch of sheep.
If Pelosi wasn’t giving her gestures and looking at her notes, the others were waiting for AOC, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, to let them know when to sit, stand or clap.
Can’t people think for themselves these days? Those not in uniform, but sheep in wool clothing, were Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris, and the others. It’s as if the media start giving a subject a specific name and all of a sudden everywhere you hear the same thing over and over again.
Come on, people. Think for yourselves for a change.
Nancy Williams,
Fort Worth
So constantly unfair to the right
The left publicly complains about the numbers of poor people living in the United States, especially here in Texas. Yet, for political reasons, it supports and promotes the unchecked invasion of the poor and unskilled across our southern border.
Democrats need to be confronted for their blatant hypocrisy instead of being excused and applauded by the shameless mainstream media.
It does not go unnoticed that the Star-Telegram continually publishes political cartoons of Trump-hating cartoonists, with only a token conservative cartoon every so often to appease its critics.
Vicki Tidwell,
Burleson
Everyone knows the real strategy here
The Tuesday front-page story “Challenges mounting to state’s purge of voter rolls” stated, “Voter fraud has been a longtime concern for Texas lawmakers.” Overall I feel the report was very good, but I must take exception to that statement.
A more accurate way of putting it would have been: “Finding ways to disenfranchise groups who tend to vote for the Democratic Party has been a longtime concern for Texas Republican lawmakers.”
They know voter fraud is exceedingly rare, and Election Day polling-site fraud is its rarest form.
Eugene Chandler,
Arlington
Slippery slope with Texas liquor sales
The Texas Legislature is considering allowing liquor stores to be open on Sundays. More than half the deaths on Texas highways in 2018 were alcohol-related. Other than tax money, why would the Legislature want more alcohol sales?
It seems that if we have more alcohol sales, we could have more traffic deaths related to alcohol, which would require more police officers to investigate the deaths.
Harold L. Smith,
Arlington
