Ralph Northam’s views on late-term abortion are the real problem

I am appalled that the Democrats and the media are more concerned with the controversy over Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and a 30-year old yearbook page, perceived by some as racist, than his stand on third-trimester abortions, which I consider infanticide.
Elizabeth Barber,
Fort Worth
I am puzzled with letters the Star-Telegram has published in support of President Donald Trump. Was he showing love for the country when he caused a partial federal government shutdown because he wants a wall to keep people from coming to our country? We don’t need a wall, but we do need better border security.
Look at the reason he wants a wall: He is trying to please his base. He doesn’t care about anybody but himself. Look at his closest associates who have been found guilty of wrongdoing. Think, people, and fact-check before you praise this man.
I have faith in our system, and I am hopeful our country will survive our current problems.
Dorothy Day,
Benbrook
Fort Worth only has one Fortune 500 company; Dallas has more. So Fort Worth will offer big tax breaks to the richest 500 companies to attract them and “avoid becoming a Dallas suburb.” (Feb. 3, 1A, “Fort Worth offers tax breaks to avoid becoming a Dallas suburb”)
We need at least two more of the big 500 to avoid that fate. Do we need to subsidize wealthy companies to get them here?
Plano apparently has five Fortune 500 companies. Isn’t it considered a Dallas suburb? Although Plano provides some incentives, it claims that “the backbone of what makes the city attractive is a well-educated workforce,” with about 55 percent of Plano’s workers having at least bachelor’s degrees, according to quotes in the story from Sally Bane, the city’s executive director of economic development.
It would be better to give our tax money to educational institutions than rich companies, since rich companies go where an educated, skilled workforce exists.
Let’s create one of those. Like Plano.
David Broiles,
Fort Worth
The story “Beto’s early luster for Dems seen as fading” (Feb. 4, 1A) illustrates that a dose of reality has set in about Rep. Beto O’Rourke.
People encouraging him to run for president are setting him up for failure. As scores of experienced candidates step into the race, this is not a good time for him.
O’Rourke has been all over Texas, and Texans know him. He should run for governor. This would enable him to gain experience and become a more seasoned candidate. He would be closer to home with his young family.
By that time, Texas could be a formidable blue state and could bring much to his campaign. Let’s not waste his promise before his time comes.
Loveta Eastes,
Benbrook
The Star-Telegram simply cannot stop with columns by Eugene Robinson and Leonard Pitts Jr. — angry old men with an anti-President Donald Trump agenda a mile long. Get over it. It is divisive.
Sixty-three million people voted for him, and we need to focus on real issues, not tabloid trash. We have a great economy, a man trying to improve it, negotiations with North Korea, success in prison reform, private pay options for veterans and more. Absolutely nothing good comes from this 24/7 negative rhetoric.
Mike Holt,
Fort Worth
