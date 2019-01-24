Cheers for Artisan Center Theater’s ‘Newsies,’ jeers for mattress pain

Cheers: To the gracious lady who paid for our dinner at the Mexican Inn Cafe on Camp Bowie Boulevard. It was greatly appreciated.
Joe Nevitt,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Computer Repairs and Solutions in Arlington. Their technicians found the problem with our laptop and explained it to us. Great customer service.
Randy Geisel,
Arlington
Cheers: To Tioga Plumbing, Electric & Glass in Hurst, who came to our house three times for flooding problems we attributed to the water heater. Tioga was very professional.
Susan Rowley,
Arlington
Cheers: To Joe, Lauren and Amelia at Baylor Scott & White Rehabilitation-Lake Worth. They were very professional and talented, and they relieved my neck pain.
Jack Thetford,
Saginaw
Cheers: To Stars & Stripes Tree Service in Joshua. Their workers came out and gave me an estimate to remove four large pine trees. Then they gave me a 15 percent discount for mentioning their ad in the paper. And then they gave me a deduction of $250 because they finished early. What great work, and what a great company.
Jean Simonsen,
Cleburne
Cheers: To Dr. Craig Dearden and his amazing staff at Texas Health Care. They always provide top-notch care and take all the time needed to address any issues I need to discuss with them. They are some of the most courteous people I have ever dealt with. I feel blessed to have them taking care of me.
Kendall Craig,
Burleson
Cheers: To Susan at Texas state Sen. Kelly Hancock’s office for the excellent service she provided me. She is greatly appreciated.
Elaine Washington,
Watauga
Cheers: To VCA Aledo Animal Hospital in Willow Park and to Dr. Shelley Finger for gently guiding my beloved dog Grace over the rainbow bridge. Dr. Finger’s thoughtfulness and care made a difficult time easier to handle. God bless all of you.
Kay Lee,
Willow Park
Cheers: To the young couple with a baby for paying for our meals at Mama Cuca’s Mexican Cuisine in Mansfield on a recent Friday night. It was such a nice surprise, and we thank you very much.
Linda Stewart
and Jim May,
Arlington
Jeers: To a particular mattress retailer, which has no concept of customer service. The local store sends you to the corporate office. The documentation and other requirements you must give for your concerns to be addressed are almost impossible to follow. It seems to me the company expects that you will eventually give up as you see there will be no satisfaction for your problem. There is no thought of help from this company.
Norma Demetrion,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the cast and crew at Artisan Center Theater in Hurst for their outstanding performance of the special musical, “Newsies.” They did an excellent job of capturing the spirit of the true story of the newsboys’ strike of 1899 in New York. Thank you for a most enjoyable Saturday afternoon.
Barbara J. Jones,
North Richland Hills
Cheers: To Dan, the manager at Eatzi’s Market & Bakery in University Park Village, and to the very nice couple shopping there. You helped us when we had a difficult situation. You kindness will not be forgotten.
Pat and Steve Pierret,
Arlington
Cheers: To Dr. Jasmine Wilson of the Alvarado Veterinary Clinic. When it was time to put our 15-year-old Westie Max to sleep, I was out of town. Dr. Wilson wanted me to be able to say goodbye, so she kept him overnight until I could get home. Thanks to her tender heart.
Sherri Graf,
Cleburne
Cheers: To Station 13 of the Fort Worth Fire Department, whose personnel came to my home and changed all my smoke alarm batteries.
Barry Shannon,
Fort Worth
