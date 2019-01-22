It’s obvious we can’t trust Robert Mueller or the FBI

Young people don’t know how to work
I expect an educated point of view from an opinion piece in the Star Telegram via The New York Times. But David Leonhardt’s “The fleecing of millennials,” about why many millennials are economically challenged, gave me the fantods. His low cunning was evident in his undocumented claims.
Some young people like to blame everything on “greedy old people” as Leonhardt passively-aggressively wrote. Few millennials will read him, though. Instead of beginning their personal march to success (as older people tried to do), they are waiting on home delivery of things while checking Facebook and playing video games on their phones in Mom’s spare room.
Randy Brown,
Fort Worth
Show caring with a card to a prisoner
I enjoyed Sophia Robinson’s Dec. 25 commentary, “I’m 13 and I write holiday cards to people in prison.” (17A) That 13-year-old girl is doing a great service for inmates.
I’ve been writing to women in Texas prisons for 16 years. Some of the women have husbands in prison, and they ask me to write to them, and I do.
Mail to inmates is golden. It makes them feel as if they haven’t been forgotten.
It’s not uncommon for my correspondents to ask me to write to friends who never get any mail, and I always do. They always tell me they were so surprised to hear their names called at mail call.
I write everyone once a month and send special cards on Valentine’s Day, Easter, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Like a friend of mine said, “Yes, they made a mistake, but God still loves them and so should we.”
Wanda Baker,
Burleson
We can’t trust FBI investigators
The mandate of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, which sounds as if it is almost concluded, was to investigate possible links or coordination between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and the Russian government and “any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation.”
It seems to me that among the people or companies indicted or having pleaded guilty as part of the investigation at this point, most appear to be related to financial crimes and process crimes that involved lying or misleading investigators. The ironic thing is that most of the process-crime charges are for people lying about their involvement in non-criminal activity.
So, my takeaway from this: Always tell the truth. And never, ever talk to the FBI and Justice Department.
If they say you lied, then you did, even if you didn’t.
James Greer,
Fort Worth
A simple question about safety
Are the elevators at John Peter Smith Hospital safe? (Jan. 29, 1A, “Hospital takes on contractor over elevator troubles, injury”)
Has another elevator company been brought in to inspect the elevators, make needed repairs and declare them safe?
Will Robert Earley, the hospital’s chief executive officer, declare them safe?
The people need and deserve answers.
Roger Summers,
Arlington
Dubious standard of knowledge
President Donald Trump recently said that U.S. intelligence agencies were “wrong” and “ extremely passive and naive” in regard to Iran. (Jan. 31, 6A, “Trump disputes intel chiefs, calls them ‘passive and naive’”)
What is Trump’s expertise in foreign-intelligence issues? He famously does not read his daily intelligence briefings. He never served in the military, and his only prior experience was in real estate and as a TV personality.
Never has an American president been so out of step with the U.S. intelligence agencies tasked with protecting the nation from foreign adversaries.
Douglas Harman,
Fort Worth
