Kamala Harris’ plans are far beyond the pale financially

Harris writes check she can’t cash
Sen. Kamala Harris made a big splash in Democratic Party politics this week. Ideas such as Medicare for all, universal pre-K, “debt-free college” and raising taxes on people whose incomes exceed $10 million are all attractive.
However, it’s time for Harris to put a price tag on her promises. Her tax proposal falls woefully short of fulfilling her promises.
So the next strange feeling you get will be her hand on your wallet.
Charles Andrews,
Fort Worth
Exactly who should be voting in the U.S.
Neither party — Democrats nor Republicans — is advocating that non-citizens should be allowed to vote. Everyone believes in upholding the law and protecting our elections to make them fair. But we also need to make sure we do not remove people who are eligible to vote from the rolls.
I attended a citizenship ceremony last week. There I met a reluctant, timid man who I believe was from Africa. His physical scars told a story of an unimaginable journey that bought him to this day, his eyes still protecting himself from a story I would only hope was erased from the day he became a U.S. citizen. I watched him carefully fill out his voter-registration information, cautious not to make a mistake.
Please make sure this man is able to vote. Please do not begin a cleansing process that takes rights from those who are eligible. This man inherited a superpower: the ability to vote. It is a patriotic privilege that no American should be deprived of.
Chanda Parbhoo,
Dallas
The wrong way to go about it
Born out of the imaginary “humanitarian crisis” cited by the president as justification for a border wall was the creation of a real humanitarian crisis for hundreds of thousands of federal employees and related services and businesses.
Legion are tales of unpaid federal workers forced to take out loans, sell possessions and seek part-time jobs to pay mortgages and rent, purchase medications and obtain food during the recent partial federal government shutdown.
At least relief is at his hand. Now keep the government open and then pursue real solutions to problems with immigration.
Alan Abeson,
Fort Worth
Video game violence is hitting home
We are now reaping the harvest of the seeds the entertainment industry has sown for the past 40 years in the form of gratuitous sex, profanity, immorality and the depiction in video games of mass slaughter as an everyday occurrence. This has immunized an entire generation against the horror that should accompany such activity.
J. William O’Rear,
Fort Worth
Noble goals, no longer fulfilled?
We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity.
What a wonderful concept. I wonder what happened.
Betty Holshouser,
Fort Worth
An impasse only over politics
Republicans had control of the House and Senate for two years and would not give President Donald Trump money for the wall. During the shutdown, Democrats supported several bills and sent them to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who refused to allow votes on them.
Put the blame squarely where it belongs. You won’t hear it from Trump’s Republicans.
Helen Martin,
Bedford
