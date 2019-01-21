Census citizenship questions don’t address quality of neighborhoods

Let’s work together at the city level
After reading the story, “Census citizenship question tossed; how it affects Fort Worth,” I have a question: Are we confusing citizenship with diversity? (Jan. 16, 11A)
A history professor at Texas Christian University, whom the reporter quoted, should know the City Council is not created to accurately reflect the racial or ethnic diversity of the city. It is to represent neighborhoods.
I don’t want Hispanic or black or Anglo streets — I just want good streets for my neighborhood.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The Constitution that created the legal structure for our republic was not voted on by groups but by states.
If we think in terms of groups, we will be like many foreign countries, with a shaky coalition government of splinter groups. Who decides what groups are represented? There are more than three.
Are left-handed people represented? Groups are largely abstractions, and this is largely tribal thinking.
America is a melting pot, and anyone whose primary loyalty is to a race or ethnicity is not contributing to the spirit of the republic.
Curtis Basham,
Fort Worth
In a crisis, they were prepared
At about 7:20 a.m. Jan. 8, I awoke to my fire alarm blaring. Flames several feet high were coming from an electrical fire that started behind a bookcase in my den.
I called my grandson next door, and before I could reach the door, my 12-year-old great-grandson, Potter Krauel, was banging on it. He quickly retrieved a fire extinguisher and attacked the flames. Potter’s 19-year-old brother, Noah Krauel, and his mother, Farrah Andrews, arrived within a minute.
While she called the fire department, Noah retrieved the opener for the security gate and helped me rescue a very old photo album. Noah then carried me out just behind his mother, and Potter backed out, emptying a second fire extinguisher.
I thank God for his mercy, my family members for their love and devotion, the Rendon Fire Department for its promptness and the Boy Scouts of America for their excellent training of our youth.
Joyce Taylor,
Mansfield
No reason not to support Trump
In his Jan. 11 commentary, Leonard Pitts Jr. wrote that it was wrong for a new congresswoman to use vulgar profanity to disparage the president but then attacked Republicans. (9A, “What’s worse, the obscenity or the overwrought reaction?”)
The language freshman U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan used was deplorable, but I fail to find anything to support Pitts’ insinuation by citing the “lamentable and bipartisan line of political leaders dropping verbal litter into the public square” that the president and other Republicans have used similar language.
Pitts seems untroubled by facts or truths and turns opinions into anti-conservative propaganda like that adopted by many liberals.
For instance, I notice that some letter writers recently published in the Star-Telegram seem to have forgotten that a number of Democrats under previous administrations voted in favor of various versions of border wall proposals.
I also notice that Democrats did not consider it a humanitarian crisis when President Barack Obama’s administration shut down the federal government in October 2013 until Republicans compromised on funding for the Affordable Care Act.
All Americans should support our president.
Philip C. Wagner,
Arlington
Comments