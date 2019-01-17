We need a border wall, but the Star-Telegram and Democrats are hurting our chances

Get out of the way, Star-Telegram
The Star-Telegram continues to be complicit in creating opposition to the wall on our southern border by publishing biased, non-factual opinions from so-called journalists from New York City.
According to the U.S. Border Patrol, more than 500,000 people were apprehended or declared “inadmissible” in 2018 while trying to enter the country at our 300-plus ports of entry.
This country has needed a barrier wall at the southern border for more than 30 years, and multiple members of the Democratic Party have agreed on the need in the past.
This wall needs to be constructed now, without any obstruction by our local newspaper.
Gary Horton,
Keller
One certain void in the shutdown
I find it interesting that our do-nothing-good-lately Congress and our fatally impetuous president still get paid during the federal government’s contrived partial shutdown.
Our hearts go out to those suffering this childish impasse without pay, perhaps without medication and possibly without food — and worst of all, utterly without competent, capable, wise, selfless national leadership.
Richard Warren,
Fort Worth
The system is what the system is
A Jan. 10 letter writer agreed with columnist Richard Greene that former FBI director James Comey was “absolutely correct in saying that it is the business of voters to decide who is president.” (11A) The writer then uses this to invoke (yet again) the tired assertion that Hillary Clinton should be president because she received the greater percentage of the popular vote.
News flash, for the umpteenth time: The U.S. presidential election is decided by the Electoral College, not by the popular vote — like it or not. If you want it changed, well, good luck with that.
I’m no fan of President Donald Trump, and if a president is found to have committed an impeachable offense, he or she should be impeached and removed from office, whether the voters like it or not. But saying someone else should be president because she won the popular vote, when that’s not how it works, is a waste of words.
Mike Jones,
Fort Worth
Shafi episode is not a real ending
The Tarrant Republican Party’s statement after the dreadful debate over Shahid Shafi’s status began, “While (Thursday’s) vote brings an end to this unfortunate episode …” (Jan. 11, 1A, “Tarrant Republicans vote to keep Muslim in leadership post”)
Well, in this former Republican precinct chair’s opinion, it does not bring any end. Fully 25 percent of precinct chairs, by their votes, are religious bigots: 49 of them voted to oust Dr. Shafi. I find this absolutely appalling.
The Tarrant County GOP will begin to lose support from constituents who, even though they back basic Republican policy, are horrified at the bigotry displayed by the likes of one-fourth of the leadership.
It may not be enough for “a majority of Tarrant County Republicans” to “demonstrate allegiance” to the Constitution, as the statement said. Party leadership needs 100 percent allegiance. Failing that standard, there is little reason to support the leadership.
Rick Weintraub,
Mansfield
Too late to change your song now
For years, right-wing radio, Fox News and many Republican leaders — including President Donald Trump — have painted Muslims with the broad bush of being terrorists because of their religion.
But now, all of a sudden, when Tarrant County GOP leaders blatantly try to enforce their prejudices and that news gains a national and even international profile, Republicans shout, “Oh no, not us.”
As the Bible says in Job 4:8, “As I have seen, those who plow iniquity and sow trouble reap the same.”
Fred Darwin,
Arlington
