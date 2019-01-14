I have had more than enough of Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats

A vote with a clear conscience
I applaud the Tarrant County Republicans who voted to retain Shahid Shafi as a party vice chair. (Jan. 1, 1A, “Tarrant Republicans vote to keep Muslim in leadership post”) It was obviously the correct move.
To the 49 individuals who voted with their prejudice in full bloom, I offer a new acronym. “CINO”: Christians In Name Only. I suggest you pay more attention on Sundays, because I fear you have missed the core message.
Larry Johnson,
Colleyville
More nonsense from the Democrats
To borrow a Democratic Party talking point, we have a new liar-in-chief. Nancy Pelosi pledges that this Congress will be “transparent.” She also pledges Congress will be “bipartisan” and “unified,” which really means it will be bipartisan when any Republican supports the Democrats and will be unified in voting against anything the other side proposes.
Meanwhile, their open-border views encourage thousands of prospective Democratic voters to illegally cross borders.
We need immigration reform, but until we provide much better barriers the border crisis will continue to let in drugs, human traffickers, criminals, false asylum seekers and other people who break our laws.
Jack Russell,
North Richland Hills
A bridge too far with ‘impeach’
Leonard Pitts Jr. writes that President Donald Trump “surely deserves” to be impeached (Jan. 8, 9A, “Impeach the president?”) but offers no legitimate argument.
Pitts claims Trump “seems to have obstructed justice,” apparently referring to the firing of FBI Director James Comey. The president was perfectly able to fire Comey for any reason, or no reason.
Pitts cites the impeachments of Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton. Johnson was impeached for breaching the Tenure of Office Act, which was determined unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, so Trump would not qualify under those charges. Clinton was impeached for perjury, which Trump has not been charged with.
Further, no proof has been presented that Trump or his campaign colluded” with Russia. Then we have the paying off of a porn star — certainly distasteful, but he claims he used his own money so that doesn’t rise to the level of a campaign finance violation.
To spew the word “impeach” without factual basis is inflammatory.
Gary Hancock,
Arlington
Fox is a needed counterbalance
On Jan. 4 you ran a great column from Jay Ambrose indicating the need for Fox News Channel to provide balance to the otherwise liberal media. (11A) A Jan. 8 letter writer found the commentary “appalling.”
The reader confirms the necessity of Fox News.
For example, only Fox is willing to fact-check officials other than President Donald Trump (such as House Leader Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s recent lies).
Only Fox highlighted the truth about anonymous allegations that Sen. Robert Menendez hired prostitutes, the Benghazi cover-up and the Clinton Foundation’s alleged donations for access.
Fox was willing to challenge President Barack Obama’s lies (“If you like your health care plan …”) and face allegations of racism. Mainstream news sources’ lies, such as Dan Rather’s false document about former President George W. Bush’s National Guard service and Brian Williams’ fabricated helicopter story, would not be highlighted without alternative outlets.
Face it, the media lean left. Don’t rely only on Fox, but smart people know to balance sources.
J. Mark Bronson,
Fort Worth
