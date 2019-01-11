Jeers to the NFL’s ridiculous on-field Salvation Army bucket policy

Cheers: To Caliber Collision on West Vickery Boulevard, who fixed a disabled veteran’s ramp van at no charge. Thanks.
Michael Harris,
Fort Worth
Cheers: And thank you to all our neighbors in The Meadow subdivision in Haslet for the creative Christmas decorations. We enjoyed walks with our dogs each night, looking at all the beautiful lights.
Tony and C.J. Marlow,
Haslet
Cheers: To all the hard-working men and women in America I see making the country tick by giving their best every single day. I want to thank two companies for hiring and overseeing exceptional workers: Thank you Oliver Dyer’s Appliance and Lon Smith Roofing for showing that America is already great.
Gary B. Hicks,
Forest Hill
Cheers: To Jeff, the owner of Taste of Italy restaurant on Boat Club Road for taking us home in his personal vehicle after our car broke down in the parking lot. This was totally above and beyond customer service. Thank you.
Mary E. Martin,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To everyone at Texas Health Southwest Fort Worth hospital. I was recently hospitalized there with a norovirus infection and was treated by the most caring, professional staff. They cheerfully and gently helped me medically while also ensuring my comfort. Thank you to every doctor and staff member for my care during those difficult days.
Rose-Marie Schweitzer,
Benbrook
Cheers: To the nice couple with their young daughter who bought a meal for our grandson and us at a Mexican restaurant in North Fort Worth on a recent Sunday. It was totally unexpected but very welcome indeed to these two grandparents on a limited income.
Ron Brannon,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Fort Worth Nissan and Mitch Gearheart for a pleasant, honest buying experience. Jeers to a Mid-Cities dealer for advertising and trying to push a 4,500-mile vehicle as new.
Dan McDonald,
Hurst
Cheers: To Thomas Crittenden, our Star-Telegram carrier, for a job well done always. Every morning our day begins with the Star-Telegram, and Tom does his best to deliver our paper on time. As busy as he is, we know how hard that can be. Thanks Tom. You are the best.
Robert Thompson,
Fort Worth
Jeers: To the out-of-touch National Football League for discouraging donations to the Salvation Army by fining football players who donate in the large red buckets near the fields during games. Charities need help, and the players’ donations could have motivated many to also contribute. I will boycott the NFL except for the Cowboys.
Gerald Grieser,
Hurst
Cheers: To the workers at Discount Tire on North Beach Street for changing my tire as closing time came. Discount Tire has always been fair, very courteous and professional. What great public relations.
D. Motsinger,
Watauga
Cheers: To Don Davis Body Shop in Arlington and estimator Rick Beason for assigning detailing technician Jose to buff out some minor scratches on my 2006 PT Cruiser. After almost 13 years of ownership, Jose keeps my daily driver looking great.
Rick Steinocher,
Euless
