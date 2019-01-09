Rashida Tlaib, you and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez bring dishonor

Don’t let this be the new GOP normal
As a lifelong conservative, I grew up working in Republican politics. I believe the Bill of Rights speaks to the core of America. It’s no accident that the first reference in the Bill of Rights is religious freedom.
It’s disconcerting that some Tarrant County GOP members are trying to discriminate against someone in direct violation of his First Amendment rights. Recent actions of these few have no place in my party. To displace an official from his position because of his faith goes against the Bill of Rights, and against traditional Republican Party ideals.
There is concern about people trying to wear the Republican label. Pharisaical discrimination under the guise of patriotism has no place in the GOP.
Former Sen. Alan Simpson said during the funeral of President George H.W. Bush, “Hatred corrodes the container that it’s carried in.” The same could happen to our party if we allow the actions of these few outliers to take root.
Cole Camp,
Arlington
Some elevation of our discourse
The media touted the election of 102 women to Congress as a major step in reforming ethics and bringing civility back to the House. If the behavior, language and rhetoric of newly elected Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib are an example of what they bring to Congress, then there will be a wider abyss developing in governance
Ocasio-Cortez is proud to wear the label of radical while advocating for a redistribution of wealth as well as expanding the federal nanny state. There isn’t enough money in those who make $10 million a year to pay for her expansion of government. It makes me wonder if she slept through her economics lectures.
As a Muslim woman, Tlaib is an embarrassment to her religion. Yes, she covered up for photographers for her swearing-in and then began swearing. Her language against the president should evoke an ethics review for conduct detrimental to Congress.
Charles Andrews,
Fort Worth
Yes, let’s go to the votes, shall we?
While I disagree with 99.9 percent of Richard Greene’s comments on the potential outcomes of attempts to impeach President Donald Trump, I join him in his thought that former FBI director James Comey was “absolutely correct in saying that it is the business of voters to decide who is president.” (Jan. 6, 5B, “Trump impeachment would fracture foundation, foment unrest in US”)
And since about 3 million more voters supported Hillary Clinton than Donald Trump, I guess Greene and I are in agreement that Clinton should be our current president.
Roger Tuttle,
Fort Worth
Clear thinking on immigration
Anyone who thinks a border wall is worth a government shutdown needs to understand that any security effort is partly theater. Think about it: There’s no way TSA catches 100 percent of items prohibited from airplanes. But the theatrical presentation discourages many people. Someone determined to do harm, however, gets more creative.
A border wall would stop some people. But it wouldn’t stop anyone in an airplane with a visa who simply never goes home. It wouldn’t stop semi-trucks loaded with migrants that already routinely get through the checkpoints illegally.
A wall would just change how people get in. You can’t discourage desperate people that easily. Working to understand what drives the attempts and trying to improve these people’s desperate situations is a novel idea, don’t you think? There are no simple answers.
Daniel J. Haase,
Fort Worth
