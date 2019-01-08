I’m a Democrat, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is no big shakes

Trump is not the House’s problem
As members of the new House of Representatives are seated, you can be sure they will devote their time to trying to indict, impeach or get President Donald Trump to resign. With all the problems facing this country, that’s what I see as their No. 1 priority.
Sad to say, but I truly believe they hate Trump more than they love their country.
Dear God, please let me be wrong.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Angela Benvenuto,
Arlington
We don’t need to hear the trash talk
I was disappointed that you printed Jacqueline Craig calling Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald “a piece of garbage.” (Jan. 3, 1A, “Transcript shows Baltimore got earful on Fort Worth chief”) Regardless of what kind of a job any of our officials do, we need to respect our governing body.
In my mind, this is the same as hate mail and should never have been repeated.
Our mayor has also been subjected to disrespectful name-calling. In today’s environment, these ugly words should never be repeated by any of us. The only way we have to soften the hate and vicious rhetoric of today’s world is to start one voice at a time to shut it down.
As a longtime reader, I ask that the Star-Telegram do its part.
Wanda Conlin,
Fort Worth
Why is my party going backward?
After reading recent coverage on the upcoming vote to remove Shahid Shafi from his post with the Tarrant County Republican Party, I was disgusted and embarrassed as a longstanding Republican. (Jan. 8, 1A, “Efforts to oust Muslim hurt Tarrant GOP’s finances”)
This country was based on freedom of religion. Shafi is not a radical Islamist. He is simply a Muslim and has every right to be. It is this type of twisted thinking that is hurting the party.
Tarrant County GOP Precinct Chairman Dorrie O’Brien should be the one removed for racist and hateful comments. The idea that they even considered a secret vote is so scary on so many levels.
I have contributed to candidates and the Republican Party in the past, but I cannot support this type of thinking within the party.
Where is the outrage that this could happen in our country in this day and time?
Alison Dolezal,
Mansfield
The opposite of steady leadership
Many of us depend upon our stock-market investments to support us in retirement. The recent wild fluctuations and major declines in the stock market are of great concern.
President Donald Trump took credit when the stock market was doing well. Now that the market is of serious concern because of his tariff wars and tweet storms, Trump blames everyone else, including the Federal Reserve chairman and the Democrats.
Our erratic, dishonest president is a major threat to the retirement needs of millions of Americans.
Douglas Harman,
Fort Worth
AOC sure doesn’t impress me
What is the big deal with newly elected U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York?
She hasn’t done a thing except snap back at her detractors, yet she is treated like the next big thing and given all this attention as though she matters.
Miss Ocasio-Cortez, I’m a Democrat, and until you actually pass a piece of legislation, you are not yet “prominent” nor are you “high profile.”
Why don’t you shut up for a while and learn all the very intricate procedures necessary for doing your job?
Kelly White,
Watauga
Comments