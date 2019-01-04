Cheers for donated library books, and jeers for museum vandals

Cheers: To Gary and Kelsey Patterson and their foundation for the generous donation of $325,000 to upgrade Fort Worth Independent School District libraries. Coach Patterson is a wonderful part of the community with his winning ways with young men at TCU. We hope he will continue as part of the community for years.
Sherree and Jerry Wood,
Azle
Cheers: To Spring Creek Barbeque in Camp Bowie for professional handling of a lunch for people from four generations — from ages 2 to 94, from Texas to South Carolina, on the Saturday after Christmas. The service was great, and the food was spectacular.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Beverly Kay Roberts,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the young man working at the Jack in the Box on Camp Bowie West Boulevard and Williams Road in Benbrook around 10:30 p.m. Monday. His service and attitude were great — the best service I’ve ever received at Jack in the Box.
Robert M. Moon,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Linda Ferris and the other workers at Blakeman Transportation for their generosity with the Salvation Army Angel Tree Christmas adoption program. Because of their monetary donations, Linda was able to adopt and shop for 23 Angel Tree program recipients. Thanks for the time and effort involved.
Terri Estes,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To all my neighbors in Hurst for the wonderful Christmas decorations you put on display in your yards. Thank you.
Roger Hokanson,
Hurst
Cheers: To Fixe Southern House restaurant in the Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth. On Christmas Eve, a very busy night, the staff went out of their way to bring us excellent fine dining: appetizers so creative and unique; each dinner selection the six of us tried delicious. Austin has sent its finest to Fort Worth. I can’t wait to go back.
Sheri LaQuey,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the Christmas angel who paid for my son and me at Olive Garden on Christmas Eve. It was a tough year. I lost my youngest son and had two surgeries, and my husband left me. Your generosity brought tears to my eyes. It touched my heart at such a hard time.
Kimberly Alcantar,
Keller
Cheers: To Ken Bird and Rose Slusher, two good Samaritans from my neighborhood who stopped while on the way to important commitments to assist me when I fell headfirst onto the concrete sidewalk while walking my dog. Their quick actions got me to the emergency room promptly, and I’m very grateful.
Marilyn Chatham,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To whoever bought us breakfast at Steak and Shake on Dec. 9. We love to eat breakfast after church on Sunday, and this was a special treat for us. Thanks again.
Tom and Dorothy Navin,
Arlington
Jeers: To the vandals who destroy property at the Fielder House Museum. Last year you destroyed the windows and broke the door to a historic interurban waiting station. On Christmas Eve you shot glass panels of both the front and back doors of the museum and a basement window. The front door was an original.
Gary Henry,
Arlington
Jeers: To the NFL. We no longer watch NFL football. It is now NFL “flag football.” I guess we senior citizens just miss the real thing.
Jan Edwards,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the Haltom High School football players. Their dedicated efforts won 13 games and even a trip to the state quarterfinals. They had an extraordinary season. We are all so proud of you and your accomplishments.
Barbara J. Jones,
North Richland Hills
Cheers: To The Westmore Senior Living for the awesome trip to the Texas Motor Speedway Gift of Lights show. We had a bus and a car full of people, who all enjoyed it. It was unbelievable. Thanks to Brandi and Bert for planning this treat.
Bettye Dayton,
Westworth Village
Cheers: To the Fort Worth police and fire departments. On a recent Saturday night, a car parked in our dining room. Within three hours, the police removed the car and the fire department jacked up the roof and installed supports and temporary weatherproof walls. It was a great job by everyone involved. Your work was most impressive.
Dolores, Damien, Max, and Nolan Williams,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the person who surprised us by buying our breakfast at Ginger Brown’s Old Tyme Restaurant & Bakery. It was a blessing to us, and we will pass it on. Thank you.
Carol Middleton,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the wonderful employees at Kroger on South Fielder Road in Arlington — Jeanne, Marilou, Akram, Ed and Lisa, plus many others. They are always friendly and extremely helpful.
Nancy Alexander,
Arlington
Comments