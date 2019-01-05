Don’t blame Trump’s policies for the children who died at the border

It’s the fault of the children’s parents’
Major news outlets, magazines, newspapers and TV networks have been in a concerted finger-pointing crusade lambasting President Donald Trump and his administration for the deaths of two migrant children in the custody of U.S. border security. (Dec. 31, 1A, “Border agency chief defends actions after 2 deaths”)
It’s not the administration’s fault that so many migrants and asylum seekers are on the march to usurp America’s immigration policies.
In the cases of Felipe Gomez Alonso and Jakelin Caal Maquin, their parents are culpable for exploiting their children, putting them in the vanguard of their greed to come here illegally while jeopardizing the children’s health.
We could resolve some immigration problems by making it a felony to enter the U.S. illegally and save the lives of children used as pawns to get here.
Delores Cantrell,
Fort Worth
We all know this is a charade
This country is no doubt embarrassed by the actions and lies from our sitting president, Donald Trump.
A lot of citizens cannot believe he and other Republicans are becoming hostile to innocent people by forcing the burden of taxes upon them while giving corporations and the rich more tax breaks.
There is no reason for Trump or anybody else to support building a border wall. Drug dealers and illegal drug carriers are already digging tunnels under the southern border and using others already in place.
One thing is certain, and that is no can believe whatever Trump says. He and Fox News go hand in hand.
Edward Lindsay,
Fort Worth
A nod to the Fort Worth police
Well, here Fort Worth goes again: spending another $200,000-$300,000 to hunt for a chief of police who may or may not stay. (Jan. 3, 1A, “Transcript shows Baltimore got earful on Fort Worth chief”)
Never mind the low morale it causes in the department when there are more-than-qualified candidates inside it to handle the job.
No, I don’t want the job. But why not for once take a look at what you have, and then think of what effect it might have? That would say to the troops that the city just might be thinking of them for once.
Dale Allen,
Hurst
Let’s look at data, not fearmongering
I am fed up with the supposed border wall and the anti-Muslim rhetoric. Where is the common sense?
I have not heard of any studies noted by either the White House or Congress as to what areas require a wall and what areas require some kind of surveillance system. I know these types of studies are out there.
Quit playing yes and no, and describe what is required and come to some kind of agreement as to what is needed.
This anti-religion rhetoric has been around forever. Remember when candidate John F. Kennedy had to assure that as a Catholic he was not going to take orders from the pope if elected president of the United States?
As my dad would have said: “Use your head for something other than a hat rack.”
James V. Hickey,
Springtown
History has a different lesson
So a Thursday letter writer thinks if we allow too many Muslims (or I guess anyone at all different from himself) into the United States, they will stop playing nice and try to reshape America in their own image.
Gee, too bad this author wasn’t around to warn all of those 15th- and 16th-century Americans to keep those darned Europeans out at all costs.
Eugene Chandler,
Arlington
