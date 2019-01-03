Hey Lincoln Riley, maybe you should take a little hint

Lead, instead of playing games
As I write this, we are in Week 2 of the Trump shutdown. Only seems fair to call it that, since he stated he’d be proud to shut down the government and insisted he’d take full responsibility.
Our non-politician president seems unaware that he occupies only one of the three equal branches of government. The Founding Fathers, fearing tyranny above all else, devised a government whereby the separation of powers would hobble a would-be tyrant. No one branch gets to have its way exclusively.
The federal budget is not intended to fulfill ill-advised campaign promises or satisfy a president’s whimsy.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
For one branch of government to hold our country hostage in a fit of pique is not what the Founders had in mind.
Mr. President, it’s time to actually do the job and discuss, negotiate and compromise. That’s what presidents are elected to do. Lead.
Charles Stonick,
Granbury
One way we might end this fast
Regarding the partial government shutdown, wouldn’t members of Congress reach an agreement faster if their pay were cut off? It seems there isn’t much incentive to accomplish anything when it’s not hitting their own pockets.
Rosemary Schuman,
Fort Worth
Time for a repeat performance?
Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley fired defensive coordinator Mike Stoops after OU lost to Texas, claiming the loss was because of poor defense. After Alabama destroyed the Sooners, maybe Riley should follow Stoops.
Jim Sanderson,
Fort Worth
An act that goes against our rights
I am wondering whether I live in Texas or Israel.
When Texas became the 17th state to pass a Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions law — prohibiting state and local government agencies from contracting with companies that boycott Israel — Gov. Greg Abbott said, “Any anti-Israel policy is an anti-Texas policy.”
Some Texans who were devastated by flooding after Hurricane Harvey were told they’d be denied financial aid unless they signed a pledge not to boycott Israel. This violates the First Amendment. Supreme Court decisions have established that the government cannot require individuals to indicate political beliefs to obtain employment, contracts or benefits.
Congress is trying to slip the Israel Anti-Boycott Act (S. 720/H.R. 1697), with penalties of up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine, through budget deliberations.
People of conscience should tell their representatives not to support this act.
Kassem Elkhalil,
Arlington
Find out for better quality of life
My friend and the love of my life, Billie S. Puckett, passed away May 1, 2016, from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
COPD is the third-leading cause of death in the U.S. and one of the leading causes of disability.
COPD usually occurs in those 40 or older. Twelve million U.S. adults have been diagnosed, and another 12 million are believed to be undiagnosed — meaning sufferers do not know they have it and are not receiving treatment. Symptoms usually improve with treatment.
A simple breathing test called spirometry can tell if you have COPD. Symptoms include shortness of breath, a cough that won’t go away and may produce mucus, feeling tired (especially when exercising or doing daily activities) and tightness in the chest.
Carl Mullins,
Arlington
Trump has accomplished a lot
Considering the opposition of Democrats and the mainstream media, aided and abetted by Paul Ryan, Jeff Flake, Bob Corker, et al., President Donald Trump’s accomplishments are quite amazing. I’m curiously waiting to see which establishment RINO (Paul Ryan or other) will oppose him in 2020.
Don Ponder,
Fort Worth
Comments