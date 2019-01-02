DACA, birthright citizenship are abuses of our laws and should stop

Didn’t belong on the cover
Bad journalistic form, Star-Telegram, to run a story about Elizabeth Warren on Page 1A. (Jan. 1, “Warren launches bid for president with populist tone”)
Now, are you prepared to publish a front-page report of every announcement of a presidential campaign? I think not.
Tom Leferink,
Arlington
It won’t always be harmonious
We have been treated to heated letters excoriating Republicans for their poor attitude toward people born in other countries (and other antagonistic behaviors).
What is happening in the Tarrant County Republican Party is not necessarily typical of all Republicans, just as Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Shumer are not typical of all Democrats. Those objecting so loudly about an organization they are not a part of are using a double standard and, it seems, are woefully ignorant of Islam.
People new to an area (or country) are nice folks when their numbers are small. This is where we find our Muslim neighbors now. As numbers and influence grow, they — naturally — insist on changes beneficial to their lives and outlooks. Observe the European countries that now have large Muslim populations. Connect the dots, folks.
James Cooke,
Willow Park
We need to make immigration harder
This nation’s immigration problems will never go away unless tackled directly, logically and for the betterment of all citizens, rather than any political party.
DACA should never have existed and needs to end. Blaming sins on the father is no excuse for abusing our legal system.
Birthright citizenship is a mockery to the intention of the law. Anchor babies are a serious burden for taxpayers. Non-citizens giving birth in the United States for them to automatically be U.S. citizens is an abuse of our laws and should not continue.
“Catch and release” is an insane way to manage the hordes rushing our borders. If people want to enter the U.S., they should apply at the embassy in their originating country or through a port of entry.
Be aware that when politicians claim we need “comprehensive”’ immigration reform, they mean amnesty.
Al Barrera,
Brownwood
Yes, we do real work for you
A part of the federal government has been shut down because President Donald Trump, after listening to criticism from Fox News and other right wing media, reneged on a deal he made with Senate Republicans.
Since then we have heard the president and other Republican talking heads trash federal employees as little more than mindless bureaucrats and paper pushers.
I would like to cite the front-page Star-Telegram story from July 28, 2018, “Airport receives funding to build perimeter taxiways.”
This article details how the Federal Aviation Administration has worked with Dallas/Fort Worth Airport to channel funds, in the form of grants, to DFW to alleviate a longstanding taxi problem. Once this work is completed, commuters will find the taxi time at DFW greatly reduced.
This is your tax dollars at work. This is what we federal employees do. Check it out.
Walter Slaven,
Arlington
So if you follow the logic here …
President Donald Trump says that if Congress does not give him money for his wall, he will close the border. Question: If he can close the border, why does he need a wall? Second question: If Mexico is paying for the wall, why does he need money from Congress?
H.C. Moore,
Lipan
