Which president planted the seeds of ISIS? It was before Obama

We know who really created ISIS
Whether President Donald Trump’s pullout in Syria will help ISIS remains to be seen. However, I’ve heard several times that former President Barack Obama created ISIS by pulling out troops from Iraq.
However, the birth of ISIS actually occurred when George W. Bush’s administration disbanded Iraq’s military shortly after the 2003 U.S. invasion, causing thousands of its personnel to lose their income. Many of them, rejected by our government, helped form or joined ISIS to fight the U.S. invaders.
Charles Clines,
North Richland Hills
Creative financing for the wealthy
Five billion dollars is pocket change to our billionaires. Since they are essentially the Republican Party, they could easily pool their resources and pay for the border wall themselves.
Mark Zuckerberg is worth about $49 billion. He wants to do something not to pay taxes by donating to charities of his choice. Why not let him build the wall, and we can call it “The Face of America”? We can then save even more money by taking down the Statue of Liberty.
But wait. Leave her up, as her words are just lies in the true nature of our “great again” America.
Gary B. Hicks,
Forest Hill
Taking action against Alzheimer’s
Congress passed historic Alzheimer’s legislation Dec. 19: the Building Our Largest Dementia Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act. Endorsed by the Alzheimer’s Association, the BOLD Act creates a public health infrastructure across the country to implement effective Alzheimer’s interventions. It focuses on priorities such as increasing early detection, preventing hospitalizations and supporting the caregivers and people living with the disease.
Alzheimer’s is cruel, acting like a thief in the night. Loved ones lose their memories and recognition of those around them.
As an Alzheimer’s Association advocate, I met with Rep. Kay Granger’s office staff to discuss the BOLD Act. We implored her to be a champion for the 380,000 Texans living with Alzheimer’s and 1.4 million caregivers supporting them.
Thank you, Rep. Granger, for supporting the fight against Alzheimer’s by both co-sponsoring and voting to pass this monumental legislation.
Karen Telschow Johnson,
Fort Worth
Who cares about this history?
I have bet lunches for years on first Bob Ray’s and then Bud Kennedy’s columns. They are over-under bets. The question is: How far back will the writer have to go to thump the racial tub in the next Sunday paper?
On Dec. 23, the over-under was 100 years, and I took the over. The story that Kennedy dredged up was, what — 93, 94 years old? So close. (1B, “A Christmas with crosses but no love: when Klan marched in Fort Worth”)
Dave King,
Saginaw
Remember that words mean things
A Dec. 16 letter writer defended Republican Party official Ray Myers’ claim of being a “white nationalist” as a patriotic gesture.
The word “nationalism” is defined as exalting one nation (or culture) above all others. Patriotism, on the other hand, is defined as love for one’s country, but it does not imply an attitude of superiority.
Historians agree that nationalism was the root cause of both World War I and World War II. Encouraging nationalism is a dangerous game that led to millions of deaths in the 20th century. Let’s not throw such loaded words about casually.
Myers should retract his statement. It is not fitting for any party official to subscribe to such beliefs.
Charles Stonick,
Granbury
