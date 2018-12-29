I’m a liberal, but Trump is right about other countries’ wars

About this $5 billion price tag
Whether you are for the border wall or not, its cost is a non-issue. The government is shut down over the president’s demand for $5 billion. Consider that the government is paying close to $1 billion per day on interest on the federal debt.
This $5 billion is a drop in the bucket as far as the federal budget goes.
So when you hear Congress fighting over a few billion dollars, realize it’s a political argument, not a fiscal one.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Carter Mahanay,
Burleson
Leadership? No, just following along
In his Dec. 26 column, “We succeeded in Syria. Now it’s time to leave” (13A) Ret. Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg claims President Donald Trump’s leadership defeated ISIS in Syria.
Aside from the fact that ISIS is greatly weakened but not 100 percent defeated (and probably never will be), the Trump administration’s policy in Syria has been (until last week) to continue what was working well already — namely, continuing the Obama administration’s policies.
Now, it was stupid of President Barack Obama to declare lines in the sand that he wouldn’t enforce. But the basic structure, tactics and strategy of the coalition in Syria have been in place since long before the election of 2016.
Methinks the general is just using flattery to try and move up in the Trump administration. He’d better move quickly, because they will all be moving out in January 2020.
Eugene Chandler,
Arlington
It’s time to end what seems endless
I’m going to praise President Donald Trump for a second. He’s right: We’ve been fighting other countries’ wars for too long. It’s time they stepped up for themselves.
Notably, Trump’s action goes against the advice of his generals, who said, “Mr. President, we just need a little more time.” Enough.
We’ve been at war in the Middle East and Afghanistan for more than 17 years. Most high school kids have never known an America at peace. Think about that for a second.
How much more time do we need? We fight one, then the next, then the next, and so on.
You know the saying, “When you’re a hammer, every problem looks like a nail.” Sadly, we are making more enemies, not fewer, by engaging in perpetual wars. And we are draining our treasury while doing it.
Yes, I am liberal, but I do not wish for the president’s failure. His failure is our nation’s failure. Pray for peace.
Michael
Evangelista-Ysasaga,
Fort Worth
A basic concept now forgotten?
Some opponents of Tarrant County Republican Party Vice Chairman Shahid Shafi say they don’t mind his being Muslim — they just fear Muslims want to spread Sharia law to the rest of us.
We should all use this opportunity to remember that this country was the first to try to separate religion from state.
None of us wants to be compelled to live by another person’s religion. We have had too many cases of people trying to put their religious symbols on courthouse grounds or in public parks. In the McKinney Independent School District, the superintendent insisted on promoting his religion at a mandatory meeting of employees last year.
I suggest that all public office holders and candidates for office be asked if they can uphold the Constitution if their religion is ever in conflict with it. It’s obvious that many Republicans couldn’t give an honest “yes” to that question.
Tom Glenn,
Fort Worth
Comments