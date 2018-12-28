Cheers to good work by Bedford police, but jeers for stealth dorms near TCU

Cheers: To the Bedford Police Department for helping Brookdale Eden Estates assisted living center find my 91-year-old dad after he left in a very confused state and became lost. Police are often berated for perceived mistakes. Not this time. They did a wonderful job. Thank you so much.
Toni Elrod,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the nursing staff at the Women and Infants unit of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Hurst-Euless-Bedford for their kindness, professionalism and compassion during my wife’s recent experience there. Angela, Lovely, Mary, Katie, Stephanie and Norelis made a difficult time so much better than it otherwise would have been. May God bless them all.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
David Ross,
Bedford
Cheers: To the gentleman who paid for this senior lady’s lunch at Luby’s on South Hulen Street on Christmas Eve. Thank you, and may God bless as you travel life’s road.
Ruth Shelton,
Crowley
Cheers: To Shaina Vencill, master baker at the Ridglea Plaza Tom Thumb grocery store for the fabulously designed 3D firetruck cake — complete with ladder on top — to honor retired Fort Worth firefighters Alton Bostick Sr. of Hurst and Danny Hood of Weatherford. It was a masterpiece of cake art.
Lorna Parker,
Benbrook
Cheers: To Jeff Ogden and his staff at Alsbury Animal Hospital in Burleson. They comfort my animals with their love, skills and professionalism. Jeff goes the extra mile to take care of my weenie dog Shorty and my beagle Abby. I thank you.
Hank Hoaldridge,
Burleson
Cheers: To Kerr Middle School in Burleson and Ms. McGee for letting her students help veterans by making lap blankets for them. This is a wonderful way to get students involved in their community and benefit our veterans.
Susann M. Eller,
Burleson
Cheers: To the management and staff at Applebee’s Grill + Bar in North Richland Hills for graciously accommodating our group of 13 adults and three children on Christmas afternoon. And more cheers to our server, Brie, a woman with admirable patience.
Bill and D. Anne
Youngblood,
North Richland Hills
Cheers: To State Farm Insurance agent Mike Davis in Grapevine. Lightning struck our house in September, and he made sure all our concerns were handled quickly and accurately. We have been happy customers for more than 30 years, and this is why. Thank you, Mike.
Cayla and Mike Putnam,
Bedford
Cheers: And our many thanks to the generous couple who paid for our lunch at El Fenix Mexican Restaurant in Arlington on Nov. 30. It was a wonderful surprise we really appreciated, and we will gladly pass the generosity along. How kind.
John and Lyndon Boone,
Arlington
Cheers: To Audra Guereca, who paid our tab at Chick-fil-A. During our 67 years together, this was a first for us, and from a total stranger. We give thanks gratefully.
Leonard Johnson,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the lady at Cleburne Memorial Cemetery and the gentleman from Rick’s Wrecker Service, who came to my aid recently. Many thanks to you both.
Bill King,
Burleson
Cheers: And a Merry Christmas season to Kevin and Cindy Kates, who deliver our Star-Telegram with kindness and consideration. We wish you a long and happy life.
Bill and Louise
McDonough,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the two young ladies who paid for my lunch Dec. 11 at Pulido’s Mexican Restaurant. It was so generous and a most pleasant surprise. Then again on Dec. 16 at the Benbrook Café, another couple unknown to me did the same thing. I sincerely thank you all and intend to pass your kindness on to others.
Jim Buelman,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Caleb McCay of the Ryan Family YMCA in Fort Worth. When my grandson’s team did not show up for practice, Caleb taught him some basketball skills and did some drills with him. My grandson was very happy to get a chance to play. Thank you, Caleb.
Melanie Tate,
Fort Worth
Jeers: To the Fort Worth investor and developer trying to put a row of four 6,000-plus-square-foot, eight-bedroom, eight-bathroom stealth dorms on Shirley Avenue near Texas Christian University, adding potentially 32 or more students in the middle of a quiet residential street.
Doreen Stevens,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Josh, mechanic at the Exxon station at Bellaire Drive South and South Hulen Street. My mother had a flat tire in the Tom Thumb parking lot across the street, and Josh drove over, installed the spare tire and got her home safely. Josh, know that my mother and I both very much appreciated your efforts.
John M. Gunderson,
Fort Worth
Comments