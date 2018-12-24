Why won’t Arlington listen to its residents about short-term rentals?

We have seen their ilk before
I am tired of this small group of bigoted misfits who have the audacity to call themselves conservative Republicans attempting to have a Muslim removed from a leadership position in the Tarrant County Republican Party. (Dec. 19, 1A, “Tarrant GOP leader, facing ouster because he’s Muslim, is ‘proud to be a Republican’”)
These people are not conservatives, and they are not Republicans. They are far right-wing extremists, which my Oxford Dictionary defines as a “person who holds extreme political or religious views, especially one who advocates illegal, violent, or other extreme action.” They also fit its definition of fascism: “an authoritarian and nationalistic right-wing system of government and social organization.”
If the shoe fits, wear it.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Of course, radical groups, such as the John Birch Society, have been part of our political system throughout history. Fortunately, most Americans have always been able to see the actual facts.
John F. Bigony,
Arlington
Listen to us on short-term rentals
The Arlington mayor and City Council last week had their umpteenth meeting to discuss the short-term home rentals controversy. And again, like all the other meetings, it ended without a decision. The super majority of homeowners who want a complete ban, as surrounding cities have done, are becoming annoyed. This may have been reflected in their overwhelming vote in last month’s election to implement term limits for the mayor and council seats.
The council continues to turn a deaf ear to the city’s residents in favor of the big corporate money buying homes in our neighborhoods for conversion into mini-hotels. Some Airbnb renters in other cities have reported finding their homes being used for illicit activities such as drugs and prostitution.
The time has come for this council to stop dragging its feet and vote for a complete, no-exceptions ban on short-term rentals.
Ron Hiett,
Arlington
The judge shouldn’t be the target
The petition of the #MeToo folks is understandable but naively misdirected in the case of former Baylor student Jacob W. Anderson, who was accused of rape. (Dec. 14, 1A, “Thousands demand removal of judge after plea deal in rape case”)
While they are justifiably upset, they are concentrating their ire on the perceived evil of “white men protecting white men,” which they believe to be personified by Judge Ralph Strother. Instead, they should focus their anger on the originator of the gutless agreement Strother accepted.
The source of that agreement is the woman prosecutor tasked to prosecute Anderson. She greatly missed her assignment by entering into a sweetheart agreement with the defense. A judge might have latitude in modifying such an agreement, but unless it is contrary to law, the judge will generally not modify the wishes of prosecuting and defense attorneys.
Don’t blame Strother. Instead look at Assistant Criminal District Attorney Hilary LaBorde as the instigator of the situation.
James Duermeyer,
North Richland Hills
Texas is on a race to the bottom
Thank you, Attorney General Ken Paxton, for filing the lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act. The National Healthcare Quality and Disparities Report rates Texas fourth from the bottom across the nation and worst in the nation in health care for Hispanics, and only somewhat better with African-Americans. I’m glad to see we are not content to be merely No. 4. We want to be No. 1.
Sal Mugica,
Keller
Comments