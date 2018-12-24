No, the Women’s March isn’t a bastion of inclusive attitudes

The new status quo in the truth
The real tragedy in American politics today at all levels, and by both parties, is mendacity.
Lying has become a way of life with politicians, and the power gained is more important to them than representing those who elected them.
Richard Rimestad,
Fort Worth
Not the opinions I like to read
Being a subscriber to the Star-Telegram for the better part of 25 years, I’ve enjoyed reading opinions from the left and right, as well as the political cartoons. However, I’m wondering if I’m the only one who is getting a bit annoyed at your editorial staff lately.
A few weeks ago, you ran a cartoon showing how Democrats are perceived. I read the letters to the editor and had to chuckle at the thin-skinned folks who can’t seem to admit there was a bit of truth in it.
Since then, I’m noticing almost every political cartoon you run is very left-leaning — hardly any conservative. I have to repeatedly look at the top of my newspaper and make sure my carrier hasn’t substituted The New York Times or Washington Post. Get back to balanced opinions and cartoons please.
John L. Rotundo,
Fort Worth
We need the wall, and here’s why
I am an eight-year U.S. Navy veteran, and I want the border wall. The United States is my home, and I want it protected.
Anyone who lives in the U.S. and doesn’t want the wall needs to remove the brick-and-cement walls of his or her gated community. I am unable to get into those places unless I have a pass code or an OK from the gate guard.
This is my home, and I don’t want people who want to break in. Also, I am the second generation of all four grandparents who came here the right way.
James Hadd,
Arlington
Better health care options
I can’t see why everyone is so upset about the possible demise of the Affordable Care Act.
Have any of the people weeping and gnashing actually experienced Obamacare?
For example, my daughter, a single mom, makes $1,000-$1,500 a month. The best ACA insurance she can find costs more than $500 a month in premiums, with a $6,000-per-year deductible each for her and her son.
Now, how can a person with that little income afford insurance at those rates?
What most of us average folks wanted was a system that protected pre-existing conditions and provided for the truly indigent. We should be able to go to the doctor and pay a fair fee just like going to the store to buy milk.
Does anyone really believe that an insurance company can get an individual a better deal? Or that getting physicals will reduce costs later? Come on, man.
Douglas Uhles,
Granbury
Where’s the inclusive attitude?
It was a breath of fresh air to read columnist Cynthia M. Allen’s commentary last Friday about the upcoming Women’s March. (11A, “Here’s another reason to sit out the upcoming Women’s March”) I could not agree more strongly with her concern about the march’s stance of excluding women who are pro-choice or have Jewish heritage.
As is typical of the people on the far left, these organizers champion liberty and freedom of speech as long as we agree with them. If we do not agree with them, we are prejudiced and exclusionary.
Here is my question: Is that sound I hear from the Women’s March not prejudiced and exclusionary?
Travis Hutchison,
Bedford
