Cheers for the generous return of a lost wallet intact

Cheers: To Jason, the manager at Pep Boys Auto Parts & Service on NE Loop 820 in North Richland Hills. I went in with a flat tire at closing time. They took care of me, and when I reached for my wallet, Jason said, “We don’t charge for flats.” They turned a rough situation into a nice ride home.
Mike E. Romanowski,
Fort Worth
Jeers: To Arlington’s Christkindl market. It was a big disappointment this year. There used to be about 25 vendors, food, music, live shows, beer, cider and hot chocolate. All had a good time. This year they had six venders, and they were very disappointing. It seems that unless football is involved, Arlington does not care.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Howard Kotarski,
Arlington
Cheers: To Cindy Merworth, director of music at Benbrook United Methodist Church, and our choir for their excellent performance of the Christmas cantata. They are small, but oh so outstanding with their talent. It was beautiful. Thank you, Cindy, for your direction.
Frances Covington,
Benbrook
Cheers: To the Bedford Junior High music students in demonstrating their music excellence at “A Christmas Concert” presented Dec. 12 by the Beginner Band, Concert Band and Symphonic Band. Kudos to the professional band directors, Kristin Johnson and Michaela Davis. The performances demonstrated everyone’s hard work. Bravo.
Vicki McCleery,
Bedford
Jeers: To the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, which claims to cover local and community events, for not covering local high school basketball. There are other sports besides football that people are interested in. Not even boxscores are provided.
Ellen Ehrlich,
Colleyville
Cheers: To everyone who supports community arts. Kudos to the wonderful cast and crew of Theatre Arlington’s holiday production, “Miracle on 34th Street.” Our family left feeling blessed and joyful in the spirit of love and charitable giving, all stemming from the true reason for the season: the birth of our lord and savior Jesus Christ.
Judy Bonifert,
Arlington
Cheers: To Robert, our Christmas angel, who found my lost wallet at Wells Fargo Bank in North Richland Hills recently. He refused to accept anything and said he was just happy to return it. The most valuable things in there were two photos, one of which I have carried for 50 years. Thank you, Robert. You truly exhibit the spirit of Christmas.
Marilyn Smith,
North Richland Hills
Cheers: To Jesse Miles. I recently fell while picking up limbs. Jesse found me. I must have been unconscious, because I awoke in an ambulance not knowing how I got there. My guardian angel called the hospital to check on me. Thank you Jesse, for your kindness. My family and I are grateful.
Margie Weaver,
Fort Worth
Cheers: And God’s blessings to Bedford Walmart manager Melissa, who assisted me in selecting Christmas gifts for veterans at the Presbyterian Shelter, a mission of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Southlake. At the conclusion of my shopping, Melissa insisted on making a monetary donation to the mission. Thank you, Melissa.
Shafter H. Stotts Jr.,
Bedford
Cheers: And double cheers to Grapevine’s Runway Theatre, which not only puts on great shows but also supports North Texas SNAP, or Special Needs Assistance Partners, assisting those living with intellectual and developmental disabilities in achieving and sustaining full lives. Runway Theatre truly knows the meaning of the word “community” in community theater.
Nancy Duncan,
Grapevine
Cheers: To the nice couple who anonymously paid for our lunch Dec. 10 at the IHOP on Carrier Parkway in Grand Prairie. Thank you.
Josephine Briggs,
Arlington
Cheers: To David at Big Lots on Rufe Snow Drive in North Richland Hills for excellent service to his customers. He is greatly appreciated.
Marlee Davis,
Watauga
Jeers: To the air conditioning and heating technician I called the morning of Nov. 14. You said you would be here that afternoon. I asked that you call before arriving so I could have my dog outside, to which you agreed. I have not heard from you since that conversation.
J.W. Robbins,
Haltom City
Cheers: To those who support the Star-Telegram’s Goodfellow Fund, which provides practical gifts for schoolchildren. All you Goodfellows — those of this Christmas and those who have been there for Christmas for others for more than a century — make an enormous difference for so many. You reflect the true meaning and spirit of Christmas. Thank you. And Merry Christmas.
Roger Summers,
Arlington
Comments