What the Star-Telegram got wrong about Jacqueline Craig and police

An outcome I fear more than Trump
This Republican-Until-Trump is amused by Richard Greene’s litany of favorable outcomes of Donald Trump’s presidency. (Dec. 16, 5B, “An outcomes-based presidency: I like what Trump’s done”)
Republicans are now man-made climate-change deniers, favor unneeded tax cuts that aggravate our exploding federal deficit and are moving us further away from comprehensive immigration reform.
Trump correctly notes China’s theft of Western technology. Tariffs are the wrong weapon. Conservatives won’t like all the opinions from a more conservative Supreme Court.
The outcomes I wish from a Trump presidency include for us to never again elect someone unwilling to disclose his or her tax returns or foolish enough to skirt nepotism laws and install his daughter and son-in-law in White House positions.
Since the American people have elected a racist, criminal, chronically lying demagogue as president once, we will do it again. Heaven help us if the next one is more wily and smarter than Trump.
Mike Estes,
Fort Worth
Craig incident is a warning siren
The Star-Telegram editorial board got a couple of things wrong in its assessment of the assault on Jacqueline Craig and her daughters. (Dec. 16, 4B, “Take time to think about race, culture report”)
First, it characterized the incident as angering minorities. I’m not a minority, and I was outraged by what I saw in the videos, at the weak response from the police chief and at the lack of condemnation from our elected officials. I am further outraged that our district attorney has shirked her responsibility to prosecute a clear-cut case of assault.
That entire story points to the second issue the editorial got wrong: The mishandling of this case demonstrated that we cannot trust the police to investigate themselves. It also shows that elected officials have not crafted adequate citizen protections into law and have not provided policy guidance to ensure that our police are above reproach.
We need an independent review board, with subpoena powers, to investigate police misconduct.
Greg Hughes,
Fort Worth
No winners in this decision
Because nothing says Merry Christmas like taking away health care, I hope Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is proud of himself. Now my adult diabetic daughter may lose her pre-existing condition protections and my adult kids may not be covered by my insurance because of his moronic lawsuit against Obamacare.
Paxton won his lawsuit, but Texas families may lose their health care.
Fred Gregory,
Arlington
Don’t ignore the warning signs
President Donald Trump spent the week plotting to shut down the government because he can’t strong-arm $5 billion out of Congress and taxpayers.
He’s forgotten he’s already given that $5 billion to the richest 1 percent. And now, just like he’s scapegoating Michael Cohen and others in his inner circle who are being indicted and convicted, he’s trying to scapegoat Reps. Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters.
And just like in 2007-08, the stock market is crashing while Republicans are telling us everything is OK. Sound familiar?
Grab your wallets, people, Republicans are failing us again.
Why do we keep trusting and electing these people? Will we ever learn?
Darrel Palmer,
Fort Worth
