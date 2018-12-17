A weakened IRS is not good for average American taxpayers

The protection rural voters need
We will soon welcome our first grandchild and have been praying for a healthy and happy baby girl. We’re very proud of our daughter for providing this baby a healthy environment for the past nine months.
Everyone should consider the importance of a healthy environment.
I’m surprised that other rural residents — who should have the best knowledge of the natural world and the most opportunity to appreciate it — have expressed skepticism on climate change.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
As a concerned rancher, I know it’s time to address climate change.
The bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, which would enact a carbon fee and dividend policy, was recently introduced in Congress. I thank Reps. Ted Deutch, Francis Rooney and Charlie Crist of Florida, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and John Delaney of Maryland for their leadership in introducing this climate solution.
I look forward to Dallas-Fort Worth representatives supporting this bill, including Rep. John Ratcliffe.
Tom Shaw,
Leonard
Why you should worry about the IRS
As an IRS employee, I ask all Americans to become aware of what Congress has done these past eight years to this organization. It is astonishing, all that has been taken away.
The agency has fewer auditors today than in 1953. So if you don’t file your taxes, owe more than $1 million or take outrageous deductions, chances are very good you will never be contacted.
Experts are very worried about voluntary tax compliance. Ask Greece and Italy what’s its like when taxpayers don’t pay.
Please become informed and ask Congress for increased funding for the IRS. Those who don’t pay their fair share cause the rest of us to pay more.
David Jones,
Arlington
Why would we not need protection?
Sen. Mitch McConnell said in revamping the criminal justice system that more violent criminals would not be allowed to participate in rehabilitation benefits. (Dec. 12, 1A, “McConnell OKs vote on criminal justice overhaul”)
I find that a little crazy. Since the people who need rehab the most won’t get it, does that mean they eventually will be released to possibly harm the general population?
That frightens me, and I hope that part of the new plan will be changed in order to protect folks like you and me.
Frankie Manley Andrew,
Fort Worth
There’s no question about the science
In her Dec. 9 column, “World’s young steeped in ‘warming’ dogma, but don’t you buy it,” (5B) Pat Carlson misstated facts about climate change.
First, she stated the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change wrongly predicted in 2000 that the Earth’s temperature would rise by 1 degree Celsius by 2010. Not true. The IPCC in its 2001 Third Assessment Report predicted that over the first couple decades of the 21st century there would be about a 0.2-degree Celsius warming per decade.
Second, Carlson said that according to satellite readings Earth’s temperature has paused. There are substantial uncertainties in deriving temperature data from satellite measurements. Accurate satellite data show Earth continues to warm.
Third, Carlson said some scientists claim Earth is cooling. Thermometers show Earth warming. Sea levels are rising. Arctic sea ice is in retreat. Glaciers are melting. We can see the warming with our own eyes, or go to climate.gov to see the data.
Buddy McIntyre,
Fort Worth
Comments