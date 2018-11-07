What is going to happen to all those Beto O’Rourke signs now?

On Democrats’ to-do list next?
I sure hope all those environment-friendly Democrats who planted Beto O’Rourke signs in their yards will do the right thing and recycle them.
Mike Morgan,
Colleyville
A coup? Don’t be overly dramatic
Leonard Pitts Jr. is a loose cannon. In his Nov. 3 column, he put forward the idea that our president might cook up some fake scenario to postpone the 2020 election or if he loses he may refuse to surrender power. (13A, “On Election Day we can lose our country or save it”)
This is exactly the same kind of hysterics I heard about President Barack Obama in 2012 and 2016. Remember the supposed “black ops”? Is the country so divided that both extremes are taking turns shouting the same craziness?
I recently saw that unless you are older than 60 you probably did not have a civics course in school. The U.S. government is more than one man.
If we lose our democracy, it will not be to some tin-plated despot. Rather, we will have thrown it away due to our own ignorance.
Curtis Basham,
Fort Worth
Better way to reduce abortion
On Nov. 2, columnist Cynthia M. Allen wrote: “The only way to create a culture where abortion is ‘unthinkable and unnecessary’ is to begin with the premise that a woman’s right to choose does not eclipse a child’s right to exist.” (11A, “Abortion too important to compromise on in Senate election”)
This is a noble sentiment, but it does not address the root cause of the need for abortion. Realistically, whenever a man and a woman have unprotected sex, an unplanned pregnancy could be the result.
In countries such as Denmark and Norway, where sex education is clinical and mandatory from a very early age, the number of unplanned pregnancies is far lower than in the U.S., and there is a commensurate lower need for abortion.
To eliminate abortions, we must address the cause, and not the symptoms.
John Edstrom,
Fort Worth
Why am I seeing it just now?
I can’t help wondering if the sudden appearance (for the first time) in my email Tuesday of an offer of information regarding a “Trump Medicare Plan” was only coincidentally floated to coincide with Election Day.
It will be interesting to see how the plan is structured and whether it will be continued now that the election is over.
Charles Alexander,
Benbrook
One thing of which I am fond
Missing: the preposition “of.” Where has it gone?
Many articles today express two “of” something as “a couple things,” or “a couple guys,” and so on.
Did we just get so used to slurring “couple” and “of” together — into “coupla” — that writers forgot the necessity of “of”?
Its frequency now precludes any typo omission; it seems the accepted expression. But it doesn’t make sense.
Please, go find “of” and return it to its rightful place in sentences.
Carolyn Allen,
Benbrook
I can see a way forward
Many thanks to the Star-Telegram’s new opinion editor, Michael Ryan, for his Nov. 4 column, “Peace of our private lives oddly absent in our public ones.”
Maybe with his example and encouragement, we can opine and exchange thoughts in the paper in a meaningful manner. That is the goal of this page, I believe: growth, not dismissiveness.
Judith Hedges,
Arlington
