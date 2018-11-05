Why insult all conservatives by even comparing them to the synagogue shooter?

You don’t know the right at all
In response to John M. Crisp’s Oct. 31 commentary, “A dangerous reliance on the past to interpret the present” (15A), I have to say that I never cease to be astonished by the left’s vision of who the voters on the right really are and what we believe in.
I am insulted that in his last paragraph he “hopes” there are only a few of us who are as deranged as Cesar Sayoc, but it would be a mistake to underestimate our numbers.
This is a shameful assumption and only emphasizes more that we are not the crazy ones. But perhaps he needs to look in the mirror.
Alison Dolezal
Mansfield
The stakes in the election are real
Leonard Pitts Jr. is correct: This is the most important election in modern American history. (Nov. 3, 13A, “On Election Day we can lose our country or save it”)
Imagine President Donald Trump saying we are five days away from fundamentally transforming America. Rachel Maddow would have a cow live on air. Yet that’s what then-candidate Barack Obama said in the run-up to the 2008 elections.
Did he think he had that power? Was he a dictator?
He spent eight years following up on that promise, first by forcing a government intrusion into our health care system with lies and false promises, and then by weakening America’s economy with massive regulations and reducing America’s status in the world with undependable diplomacy and awful treaties.
Today, if the citizen standing in Norman Rockwell’s painting “Freedom of Speech” were conservative, he would be shouted down or banned on college campuses.
So if Trump believes that our laws regarding illegal birthrights should be defined — a position many Americans believe — that is not a claim of power by a dictator. It’s the way America works. The 14th Amendment was written to give freed slaves citizenship, not native Indians and not illegal immigrants.
This election will determine whether we have freedom of speech and who should be allowed to enter our country.
Ray Harris,
Fort Worth
Consider the words of a true hero
I plead with each of you to take a few minutes to read the recent op-ed that Capt. Chesley Burnett “Sully” Sullenberger wrote for The Washington Post. Read it before you vote. (Oct. 25, WashingtonPost.com, “We saved 155 lives on the Hudson. Now let’s vote for leaders who’ll protect us all”)
Think about the value of every human on this planet and try to feel a tiny bit of empathy for others. Please consider just this once doing what Sully did — please, for the sake of this country.
Faith Salfen,
Arlington
Please consider the incivility source
I agree wholeheartedly with Michael Ryan’s assessment that we need to embrace civility, not only in our private interactions, but also in public ones and particularly in politics. (Nov. 4, 6B, “Peace of our private lives oddly absent in our public ones”)
However, I found it beyond shocking that his commentary failed to flag the driving force of incivility in our nation today: President Donald Trump. Instead he dog-whistled Hillary Clinton, Eric Holder and Maxine Waters for single statements, each of which was a response to the daily onslaught of insults coming from the White House.
Kudos to your writing skills. Disappointment in your glaring omission.
Beth Llewellyn McLaughlin,
Fort Worth
Comments