Trump supporter to media: who threw the first punch?

This didn’t start as Trump’s war
So the McClatchy Opinion staff believes that President Donald Trump is waging a war on the free press. (Aug. 16, 9A, “President Trump, end your war on our free press”)
Who threw the first punch? Does McClatchy really believe that its newspapers are impartial, fair and balanced? If so, why are so many articles in the A Section from left-wing newspapers — The Washington Post, The New York Times, Los Angeles Times? Is this an example of your high journalistic standards?
Either you are blind or hypocritical. I suspect the latter.
— David White,
Fort Worth
The problem lies with the media
Your Thursday editorial, and those in other newspapers across the country, is a joke. The idea was to combat the president’s using the term “fake news.” But there was not a word addressing anything about politics.
How about you almost never publishing anything positive about the president’s policies or the things he is trying to accomplish? But the most ridiculous stories go on for days if they are negative.
Face your faults and correct them.
— Albert Newsome,
Arlington
The president is only telling truth
About 10 years ago, I began noticing a trend. I found inaccuracies in news articles and found much of the reporting biased to the left.
Let me say that I, and I am sure many others, have noticed and commented about the bias long before the president. He is only commenting publicly about what many of us already knew.
— Linda Hawley,
Willow Park
This is definitely not a free press
A free press would be worth defending, if we actually had one. By implying that the Nazis, Stalin, your murdered journalist colleagues — along with a reference to anti-Nazi pastor Martin Niemöller — are in any way on the same plane as President Donald Trump’s mean words, you prove that we do not.
— Jason Adams,
Southlake
We want the news, not opinions
McClatchy’s opinion on the president’s assault on the news media is quite illustrative of the the problem. I believe the president and a majority of the people are not attacking the First Amendment or the free press. I think we are starved for the facts reported correctly, with a lot less of the press’ opinions
— Bill Henry,
Fort Worth
Let’s compare negative media stories
Can you tabulate and share the number of negative stories The Star-Telegram has published about Sen. Ted Cruz compared with Rep. Beto O’Rourke? And also the number of positive ones for each? And then do the same for President Donald Trump and President Barack Obama at this point in Obama’s term. If they are equal, then I will agree with your judgment.
I see only negative articles against the conservative side and never against the liberal side.
— Daniel Bishop,
Trophy Club
Free press as bad as ‘free trade’
So a large number of newspapers, including McClatchy’s, ganged together Thursday and tried to convince their readers that President Donald Trump is a threat to the First Amendment.
It is a known fact that most newspapers have a liberal bias against Trump. They have been enjoying what they defend as a free press, but that is the wrong term. Newspapers’ definition of the free press is similar to “free trade.” The American people have been getting shafted by both.
— Roger Brooks,
Fort Worth
