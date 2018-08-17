Trump supporters have their say on media, economy and Russia

Trump is working outside the system
Black and Hispanic unemployment are at record lows. Jobs and wages are up. The economy is strong. We are safe from attack. Infrastructure spending is real (literally making America great again). Manufacturing jobs are coming home. Tariffs are balancing decades of unfair trade agreements. And two words: North Korea.
Say what you will, President Donald Trump is shaking things up.
I still support Bernie Sanders, but at least now the establishment is out of power.
— Michael Evangelista-Ysasaga,
Fort Worth
The press interjects itself too much
I do not believe the president and his supporters are attacking the First Amendment or the free press. I think we are starved for the facts reported correctly, and we need a heck of a lot less of the press’s opinions.
— Bill Henry,
Fort Worth
Media opinions parade as news
The mainstream media seem to print opinions as news. Facts are out in orbit somewhere. I can count on one hand the number of positive “reporting” your rag has had to say about our president.
Suggestion: Why don’t you have someone visit other countries and discover what they offer that is so much better than the United States. You seem to think that Valhalla exists somewhere.
Find out what makes America great. Why do they all want to come here?
— James Newberry,
North Richland Hills
Russia is hardly Trump’s fault
More than 90 percent of print and TV media coverage of the president is deeply negative. Almost none of the good news about the economy and improved business climate is covered.
The constant emphasis on Russian interference with the recent election never links with the fact that it was the previous administration in charge when all of this allegedly occurred.
— Michael Korenman,
Fort Worth
Yes, yank Brennan’s clearance
John Brennan, like many others, has parlayed his security clearance into a media job, and it is foolish to think he doesn’t use it to his or his network’s advantage.
It’s my opinion that once you leave the job, you should lose the clearance no matter what political party you are associated with.
We are just asking for trouble from politicians and ex-politicians who, when it comes down to it, none of us really trusts anyway.
— Mark Gattis,
Springtown
Few come here for socialism
In the past, civil discourse between left and right resulted in the United States remaining the leader for good and against evil in the world. Common sense and reason prevailed.
Now, irrational speech and thought seem to dominate the news. It seems to be mostly hate speech.
Several leading liberals express the desire to drastically change our country from a proven, incentive-based system to an “everything is free to everyone” socialist society.
The test of a great nation is whether people are desperately trying to get in or get out. Few are beating a path to socialist countries, yet far-left liberals strive for us to be like them.
— Bill Folmar,
Mineola
Dissent not allowed in Trump’s GOP
What will be the final straw? What will be the line crossed? When will we reach the point of no return?
President Donald Trump’s continued attack on our free press, and anyone who dares question him, is a danger signal that every citizen should take note of.
The Party of Trump, formerly the GOP, is where no voice of dissent is allowed and any who dare question or raise a voice of dissent are attacked and dehumanized. And the GOP-controlled Congress sits in complicit silence to him.
We are living in dangerous times.
— JW Sullivan,
Arlington
Republican brand in decline
The upcoming midterm elections will be a referendum on President Donald Trump. In the recent primaries, Trump-endorsed candidates mostly outperformed their competitors.
Since they own the government, is the Republicans’ brand in ascension? No. While support for the party in the 40-plus age group is overwhelming, that support faces a mortality factor.
Baby boomers’ numbers have been in decline since 2004. But in the now largest voting-age demographic of 18-39, Trump support has shrunk to less than 25 percent. These voters have concluded that the cult of Trump is not the answer.
Republicans have built their brand on the sands of a declining demographic.
— Charles Stonick,
Granbury
Trump tax plan benefits wealthy
The impact of the tax plan passed by President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans shows clearly it was aimed at benefiting corporations and the wealthy, not working Americans who swallowed their Kool-Aid.
Slashing corporate taxes, we were told, would lead to new investment and wage increases for workers. Instead, companies are buying back their own stock at a rate expected to reach $1 trillion this year, boosting the prices for shares and executives’ compensation.
Meanwhile, corporate investments in expansion and new technology have barely ticked up and the minuscule increase in real wages is down when inflation is taken into account.
And the deficit this year is estimated to reach $912 billion — an increase of 27 percent over 2017.
Please don’t let the Washington reality show hide what citizens most need to know.
— Paul W. Hartman,
Fort Worth
