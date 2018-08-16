Reader asks: what would happen if high schoolers took a knee?

Freedom (and kneeling) has consequences
— Donald Matheson, Fort Worth
Jerry Jones has become Mr. Dictator
I have a great compromise to the issue with Jerry Jones dictating that his football players can’t protest before the start of a football game: How about when he returns all the taxpayers’ money used to build the stadium, then he can become Mr. Dictator of the inside of the Arlington stadium.
Until he returns every penny, he can just stand there silently while American citizens use their constitutional rights in a taxpayer-funded facility.
— Mark Bauer, Colleyville
Wrong time, wrong protest
Enough already. This total disrespect for our nation’s flag and the millions of members of the branches of the military who died defending our freedom has gone on far too long.
To say kneeling during the national anthem at NFL games it is in protest of a totally unrelated cause makes no sense. It’s the wrong place and the wrong time to air a proper grievance. The players are on “company time,” and the company that employs them — the NFL — company has the right to make the rules.
If the players are serious about their cause, then first ride along with a policeman on the night shift in a major city. If they’re still motivated after that, protest on their own time at the police station where the injustice is taking place.
I blame all of this unpatriotic behavior on gutless NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. He should have nipped this in the bud following the first kneeling episode.
— Bernie Connolly, Fort Worth
Let’s look at the entry
The insistence that players toe the line for the national anthem brings to mind Ambrose Bierce’s comment on patriotism in The Devil’s Dictionary: “In Dr. Johnson’s famous dictionary patriotism is defined as the last resort of a scoundrel. With all due respect to an enlightened but inferior lexicographer I beg to submit that it is the first.”
— David Plazak, Arlington
Gardens are an important resource
Fort Worth ‘s forebears created our Botanic Gardens for the well-being of all residents, young and old. The gardens offer physical and mental health to everyone who is touched by their beauty, and provide tired or anxious persons a place to rest under shadowing trees.
They help us to remember who we are and what we love.
