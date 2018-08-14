Reader claims new A-F school rating system aimed at discrediting public schools

Letter grades for schools are deceptive
Don’t be fooled by the new letter grade for schools pushed by the Texas Republican legislators. (Aug. 13, 1A, “As classes start, districts await their letter grades from state”) This new micro-management by conservatives is a new method to promote their attacks on public schools.
Don’t be surprised when you find out how difficult it becomes for great schools to get an “A” rating. Schools that you thought were great will get “B” rankings. Average schools will be getting “D” and “F” rankings. It is all a conspiracy to make taxpayers believe that our public schools are not working so they can promote more cuts to our children’s education.
Republicans attack public schools so they can crow about how tax money should be used to pay for private schools.
Republicans have already cut state funding to public education, increasing our property taxes to make up the difference.
We need a change now. Vote for pro-school Democratic Party candidates this November.
— Tari Bauer, Colleyville
Follow up on good intentions
What good is the United Nations if it doesn’t intervene to stop atrocities around the world, such as in Syria, Yemen, Central America and parts of Africa?
What good are politicians if they don’t pass gun control laws to stop the carnage occurring everyday?
What good are immigration laws if states and the federal government don’t penalize employers who hire illegal immigrants?
What good are drug laws if the courts don’t issue maximum sentences for all drug dealers?
What good is a president who allows the elimination of laws designed to protect the environment and our health?
What good does it do to vote for politicians who never carry out their campaign promises?
If anyone knows the answers to these questions, I would like to hear them.
— Ed Lindsay, Fort Worth
Take your time, enjoy the Chisholm Trail drive
I drive the Chisholm Trail Parkway fairly regularly and wanted to point out a couple of things. (Aug 5, 1A, “Flood of tickets from Chisholm Trail Parkway clogs area courts”)
Rumble strips are not the answer to slow drivers down, given the neighborhoods this road traverses. Would you want to hear that thumpity-thump noise thousands of times a day (and night)?
Why not just enjoy the drive? There is not a prettier stretch of highway in the county, with its slightly-over-the-top landscaping and lack of billboards.
Are we in that big of a hurry to get to the section where the speed limit increases to 70 mph ? The time “lost” at a lower speed is about two minutes.
— Daniel J Haase, Fort Worth
Let’s hear pro-con on red light cameras
Changing Trump Tower story
There was no Trump Tower meeting with the Russians. OK, there was but it was only about adoptions. OK, it was about easing sanctions but Trump didn’t know about it. OK, he knew, but collusion isn’t a crime.
—Blake K. Wallace,
Arlington
Comments