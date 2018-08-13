Is this a way out of Fort Worth’s pension woes?

One fix for city pension problems
Regarding the budget problems in Fort Worth because of funding employee pensions, it would seem that the better solution, as opposed to that offered by the Star-Telegram on Sunday
, is to switch from a defined pension benefit plan to a defined contribution pension plan. (Aug. 12, 4B, “Pension fix should protect property owners, retirees”)
Perhaps current laws don’t allow this change, but this would be the result of a man-made law, not a natural law (such as physics).
To forecast how things can turn out when defined benefit plans are in place, you need look no further than Chicago. They are in a mess that the city will never resolve, short of bankruptcy.
The city of Fort Worth really needs to obligate itself to contributions, not benefits, if it wishes to remain financially solvent.
— Tom Horn, Keller
Chisholm Trail needs more speed limit signs
After reading the article regarding the number of speeding tickets given on the Chisholm Trail Parkway, I started looking for speed limit signs each time I entered the parkway. (Aug. 5, 1A, “Flood of tickets from Chisholm Trail Parkway clogs area courts”)
I noticed that many on-ramps do not have the speed limit posted in that portion of the road. There are areas where I have no idea what the speed limit is as I drive. There should be speed limit signs posted just after each on-ramp .
Of course, that would probably cut down on tickets, and thus on revenue.
— Kathleen Henson, Fort Worth
Restore Dallas’ Robert E. Lee Statue
Former Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway was the second-most powerful Dallas politician. With his removal, let’s restore the beautiful statue of Robert E. Lee by Alexander Proctor on the pedestal at Lee Park where it belongs. (Aug. 10, 1A, “Caraway quits in Dallas, pleads guilty to bribes”) The statue is breathtaking.
Remember, Lee was in the U.S. Army for 32 years, which gives him the distinction of having fought for both sides in different decades.
That’s an anomaly, and Lee deserves to be recognized as a historical figure — good, bad or ugly.
— Delbert Cantrell, Fort Worth
Gay art teacher not a threat
“Quick, Alice, get the kids inside — there’s a lesbian out here.”
So goes the cry in Mansfield.
The front page Aug. 10 screams about an “embattled” lesbian art teacher.
Stacy Bailey might not have exhibited good sense in showing slides and a lecture on two artists who were gay to fourth-grade students, but an art teacher teaches about art and those who produce it.
Individuals do not choose to be gay. It comes with being born, and youngsters who look up to a teacher who is gay cannot choose to be gay.
— Melvin Bourn, Fort Worth
Let’s see candidate qualifications
I suggest the Star-Telegram request each candidate submit a one-page resumé for you to publish in the paper. With all the ads soon to arrive — most of which will be conflicting — it would give voters an opportunity to see what the candidates have done in the past and eliminate having to read page after page of what they plan to do (most of which will never happen).
This resumé would give voters a baseline to consider, minus all the exaggerations and blaming. They are applying for jobs, so resumés should be sent to us, the employers — and perhaps even include cover letters for voters to consider if the candidates are the right people for the jobs.
— Jerry Coover, Fort Worth
