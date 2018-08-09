A reader blames changing speed limits on Chisholm Trail Parkway for so many tickets

Get rid of changing speed limits on Chisholm Parkway
The recent article about the number of traffic tickets on the Chisholm Trail Parkway was long on information, yet short on solutions. (Aug. 5, 1A, “Flood of tickets from Chisholm Trail Parkway clogs area courts”)
Limited-access thoroughfares are generally treated with common speed limits. Having driven the route numerous times, I was surprised by the constant speed-limit changes.
I would suggest decreasing the number of speed changes and placing rumble strips across the lanes to alert drivers to upcoming speed-limit changes. I, for one, would rather watch the road ahead than constantly scan the side of the road for speed-limit signs.
I can only assume that the income from the traffic fines is nothing more than a cash cow for the government., rather than a boon for enforcing traffic safety.
— Sam Patty, Joshua
Slow down on Chisholm Trail Parkway
We live near the south end of Chisholm Trail Parkway. It’s our lifeline to doctors at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth. To those who have trouble knowing the speed limit: Read the signs!
We drive the speed limit and on numerous occasions have been passed on the right shoulder by drivers too impatient to wait for a legal passing lane. Those in such a hurry should remember the alternative route before the parkway was built.
— Jerry Schmidt, Joshua
Support for Pope on death penalty
It’s a welcome change that Pope Francis has declared the death penalty wrong in all cases. (Aug. 3, 8A, “Pope declares death penalty unacceptable”) And it’s embarrassing that the U.S. is in the top 10 countries in the world for executions, according to Amnesty International. We are alongside such savage nations as China, Iran, Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia.
I wonder how many Catholic so-called pro-life judges and politicians will now change their stances on capital punishment. Being Catholic is not like going to the salad bar, where you can pick and choose. Catholicism is like strong medicine that must be taken full strength according to directions.
— John Joseph Valle, Haltom City
Parking meters in neighborhoods ?
Our residential streets are home to an increasing number of parked cars. Perhaps this is a good time for parking meters in our neighborhoods that can help fund public services. Better, this may encourage citizens to use garages and driveways for their intended purpose — storage of their vehicles.
The Highland Station area of Saginaw, for instance, often resembles a used car lot rather than a neighborhood. Fire hydrants and driveways are sometimes blocked. Vehicles are frequently parked directly across from each other. Visibility is greatly reduced. Drivers must navigate cautiously by stationary vehicles and the occasional hidden child who abruptly darts into moving traffic.
A nightly parking fee may lead to fewer parked cars on our streets, making them safer.
Another suggestion? Mandate that new home builders leave one of every 12 lots exclusively to parking.
— W. Mike Hiett, Saginaw
Work together to educate all kids
We must provide as taxpayers the funding to make every neighborhood public school as good as the newly-opened Cristo Rey High School.
I understand the decision families make to provide their children with the best educational environment possible. However, we cannot continue to create islands of privilege for the few, abandoning many.
The consequences of siphoning off engaged parents and students from public schools are far reaching. Our public schools lose both talent and tax money.
— Beth Llewellyn McLaughlin, Fort Worth
