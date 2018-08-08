Readers back Jerry Jones on NFL kneeling, and call for covering football not politics

Criticism of Jerry Jones “poisonous”
I cannot let Solomon Jones’ column “Cowboys owner Jones behaves like slave owner over kneeling policy” go by without comment. (Aug. 3, 9A)
He makes a statement I have heard before: “We’ve spent hundreds of years in a country we built without compensation.”
This is a myopic view that no serious historian would argue.
Many people built this country. It is a view as poisonous as “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion” and insidious as the Communists’ idealized utopia. It must be challenged if there is to be true unity.
We must remember Lincoln’s address at the close of the Civil War: “With malice toward none, with charity for all.”
Curtis Basham, Fort Worth
NFL kneelers unpatriotic
Although I’m not a big fan of Jerry Jones, I and anyone who know anything about Jerry Jones knows that no one owns Jerry Jones.
Like any responsible employer, he will try to help his employees. After all, he has millions invested in them.
The relationship between Jerry and his players is an employer-employee relationship. Try overt political or social comments in any private business environment and see how that goes.
This is a free country that allows anyone to speak out on social issues, but on their own time, not someone else’s.
Like many, I have found player protests at games to be self-centered and unpatriotic.
Graham Prewett, Arlington
OK with LeBron, but not Dak?
So you can’t have it both ways. Dak Prescott is wrong and LeBron James gets a pass? Aug. 2, B1, “Prescott has ‘no regrets’ despite social media storm over anthem comments”)
Prescott simply implies let sports be sports, and if players want to protest, they have the right to do so — but during the national anthem at a sporting event isn’t the best place to do so.
James fights with President Donald Trump, saying that the president is using sports to divide people, and this should not happen.
Really? Is this not what Prescott is implying? How does James’ point differ from Prescott’s?
I would argue its one in the same and they are both right, but who is out there criticizing James?
Who does not believe that this protest does just that — divides us?
Todd Adolph, Arlington
Cover football, not politics
I open my newspaper looking for news about the Dallas Cowboys’ training camp, and for multiple days the primary stories are about player protests during the national anthem.
I would expect more information about the practices or player performance.
All I find is that Dak Prescott made a very reasonable statement. (Aug. 2, B1, “Prescott has ‘no regrets’ despite social media storm over anthem comments”)
John Shreve, Keller
