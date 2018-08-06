Cowboys fans defend Jerry Jones, Dak Prescott on kneeling controversy

It’s a business decision
Mac Engel’s agenda is clear: to slam Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for insisting his players stand for the national anthem. (July 31, B1, “Donald Trump owns the Dallas Cowboys”)
The NFL fan base is dwindling because of social protests on the field. Jones sees that is hurting the revenues of the NFL and the Cowboys.
Stand for the flag, and maybe I will return to watching the NFL.
—Gary Horton, Keller
Out of step with the fans
Mac Engel’s July 31 column does not represent the majority of the fans.
Any players who want to sit, lie down or do anything different should do it in private, or risk losing the fans who pay their salaries.
—Thomas Purgason, Arlington
Two sides of the same coin
Mac Engel lauds Colin Kaepernick for taking a stand (or a knee) for his convictions.
But he declares that Cowboys quarterback+”> Dak Prescott is taking a stand based only on a personal business decision.
This sounds like a hypocritical analysis to me.
—Jim Hargrove, Fort Worth
Right to free speech is situational
Clarence E. Hill Jr. wrote that Jerry Jones had taken away Cowboys players’ constitutional rights. (July 28, 1B, “Jones puts Cowboys in a bad spot with stance on anthem”)
That stadium does not belong to the players. I don’t know of any business that would allow workers to protest while at work. Immediately, those employees would no longer have jobs.
Yes, we have freedom of speech, but not in your house or mine, unless we give permission.
—Bill Mahanay, Burleson
Don’t play the anthen and defuse the tension
I have a solution: Don’t televise the playing of the national anthem.
I watch a lot of TV sports, and very few other sports show the anthem. Why does the NFL?
I believe this issue would gradually go away if protesters were not highlighted on television.
If the players want to protest, they should hold a news conference and state their issues.
But the networks seem to enjoy stirring the pot.
— Don Gerik, Benbrook
Kneel to take a stand
The late, great anti-apartheid activist Stephen Biko once said: “The most potent weapon in the hands of the oppressor is the mind of the oppressed.”
When I read about how members of the Dallas Cowboys will not kneel in protest during the national anthem but did not hesitate to kneel before a racist owner, I realized how true Biko’s words are.
—David R. Hoffman, South Bend, Ind.
